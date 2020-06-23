OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for OLCC vs ZUCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Olten CC take on Zurich Crickets CC in Match 13 of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The Zurich Crickets play their last league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Wednesday as they face Olten CC.

The Crickets haven't managed a single win and are almost out of the race for a top four finish. They will look to end their campaign on a high but face a daunting challenge in the form of Olten CC. Olten pummelled Zurich Nomads and St Gallen CC on Day 1 and sit at the top of the points table.

Although it seems like a mismatch on paper, we can expect a riveting contest between the two teams on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Olten CC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

Zurich Crickets CC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Olten CC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and K Nalinambika

Zurich Crickets CC

N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Safi, N Ahmadi, G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, E Raveendran, E Wardle, A Zahir and S Ali Khan.

Match Details

Match: Olten CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Date: 24th June 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

A flat track with an even bounce and nice carry is expected on Wednesday. The batsmen haven't been troubled too often in this tournament with 100 being breached on a couple of occasions. The bowlers will have to vary their pace to get something out of the pitch, with 90 being a bare minimum on this surface.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu, J West, A Usman, B Singh, A Safi, G Santhirasekaran, G Navaretnarasa, E Wardle, E Raveendran and M Stanikzai

Captain: M Stanikzai, Vice-Captain: M Shahid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu, N Ahmadi, A Usman, B Singh, A Safi, G Santhirasekaran, S Charles, E Wardle, A Zahir and M Stanikzai

Captain: A Usman, Vice-Captain: G Shantirasekaran