OLG vs ATL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 38

The Orlando Galaxy (OLG) will take on the Atlanta Lightning (ATL) in the 38th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the Central Broward Park in Florida on Sunday, July 17.

The Atlanta Lightning have won two of their first three games. They defeated the Philadelphians by 118 runs and are optimistic about their upcoming games. Meanwhile, the Orlando Galaxy will play their first game of the tournament, hoping to get their season off to a good start.

OLG vs ATL Probable Playing 11 Today

OLG XI

M Patel (wk), T Chanderpaul, D Nathaniel, B Gnanasakthi, R Dutchin, H Desai, S Sehrawat, D Adams, I Kuruwitage, M Comerie

ATL XI

Amrut Pore, Hanchard Hamilton (c&wk), Heath Richards, Khary Pierre, Kyle Phillip, Mark Parchment, Rajiv Redhi, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Siddarth Matani, Terrance Hinds

Match Details

OLG vs ATL, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 38

Date and Time: July 17, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Park, Florida

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well.

The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 165 runs.

Today's OLG vs ATL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mark Parchment: Parchment is the best choice for the wicket-keeper position as he was in good form with the bat last season and contributed significantly to the middle order. He is expected to lead the ATL batting lineup in this vital match.

Batters

Shamar Springer: Springer has consistently provided runs at the top of the order for ATL. He is a must-have player in your fantasy team due to his ability to take bowlers on remand and his previous form.

All-rounders

Roohit Dutchin: Dutchin is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Kyle Phillip: Phillip looked impressive with the ball in the previous tournament. His ability to take wickets makes him a valuable asset to your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in AFI vs ATL Dream11 prediction team

Rajiv Redhi (ATL)

Siddarth Matani (ATL)

D Adams (OLG)

D Nathaniel (OLG)

Amrut Pore (ATL)

OLG vs ATL Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

OLG vs ATL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, T Chanderpaul, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Amrut Pore, R Dutchin, H Desai, Kyle Phillip, Siddarth Matani, D Adams

Captain: Khary Pierre Vice-captain: Shamar Springer

OLG vs ATL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, T Chanderpaul, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Amrut Pore, R Dutchin, H Desai, Kyle Phillip, Siddarth Matani, D Adams

Captain: Khary Pierre Vice-captain: R Dutchin

