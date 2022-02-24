OLT vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Playoff 3

Olten (OLT) will take on Cluj (CLJ) in the third playoff of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

The last time the two teams faced each other, Olten beat Cluj by 54 runs, and will be high on confidence heading into this game. They have won three of their five group games, and are second in the points table with six points.

Meanwhile, Cluj have had a topsy-turvy campaign, and have had three wins and two defeats. They are third in the points standings, and will be looking for an improved performance here.

OLT vs CLJ Probable Playing XIs

OLT

Malyar Stanikzai, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Robert Britto, Alestin Johnmary, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu (wk), Ali Nayyer (c), Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Logesh Augustin, Shathees Thanasegaram.

CLJ

Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Anand Rajshekara, Abdul Asif, Vasu Saini, Marian Gherasim, Umair Ahmad Safi, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli, Rajendra Pisal, Sukhkaran Sahi.

Match Details

Match: OLT vs CLJ, European Cricket League 2022, Playoff 3.

Date and Time: February 24, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 120 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Today’s OLT vs CLJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Shahid Abdul Waridu is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He’s the highest run-scorer in the competition for Olten, having amassed 116 runs at a strike rate of 181.25.

Batters

T Singh has been in unbelievable form in the tournament. He has exhibited all-round brilliance, scoring 167 runs and picking up five wickets. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your OLT vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Asif is an excellent player who’s like to fetch plenty of fantasy points in this game. He has scored 83 runs, and has also scalped five wickets so far in the competition.

Bowlers

L Augustin is a great bowler who will hope to get into stride quickly.

Five best players to pick in OLT vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

T Singh (CLJ) – 449 points.

L Augustin (OLT) – 337 points.

A Asif (CLJ) – 327 points.

M Stanikzai (OLT) – 300 points.

M Shahid Abdul Waridu (OLT) – 293 points.

Key stats for OLT vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

T Singh: 167 runs and 5 wickets.

A Asif: 83 runs and 5 wickets.

M Shahid Abdul Waridu: 116 runs.

OLT vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction

OLT vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahid Abdul Waridu, S Nadigotla, T Singh, V Saini, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Asif, M Stanikzai, G Mishra, L Augustin, U Ahmad Safi, S Thanasegar.

Captain: T Singh. Vice-Captain: A Asif.

OLT vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahid Abdul Waridu, S Nadigotla, T Singh, V Saini, R Britto, A Asif, M Stanikzai, G Mishra, L Augustin, U Ahmad Safi, S Thanasegar.

Captain: M Stanikzai. Vice-Captain: L Augustin.

