OLT vs GNA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 32

The 32nd match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Olten (OLT) square off against Geneva (GNA) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OLT vs GNA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Olten CC have won four of their last five matches. Geneva, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches this season.

Geneva will give it their all to win the match, but Olten are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OLT vs GNA Match Details

The 32nd match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 6 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 2.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OLT vs GNA, Match 32

Date and Time: August 06, 2023, 2.15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between COCC and SGCC, where a total of 214 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

OLT vs GNA Form Guide

OLT - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

GNA - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

OLT vs GNA Probable Playing XI

OLT Playing XI

No injury updates.

P R V, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Roshanth Karunmoorthy, Malyar Stanikzai, Raihan Stanikzai, Shahid Abdul Waridu (c & wk), Naim Stanikzai, Diyon Johnson, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, and Janushan Makajana.

GNA Playing XI

No injury updates.

R Perera, Fazal Karim, Afif Khattak, N Ahmadzai, R Mohammadi, J Jabarkhil, J Moses, M I H (wk), Anser Mehmood (c), Z Abdullrahimzi, and Keramatullah Tarakhel.

OLT vs GNA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Idress

M Idrees is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well given that he will face the maximum number of deliveries. S Abdul is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Mehmood

M Gnanasekaram and A Mehmood are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. Y Thirnavukarasu played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Stanikzai

J Jabarkhil and R Stanikzai are the best two all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Stanikzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Khattak

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khattak and R Karunamoorthy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Abdulrahimzai is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OLT vs GNA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Stanikzai

R Stanikzai will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 281 points in the last five matches.

A Khattak

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khattak your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 227 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for OLT vs GNA, Match 32

M Stanikzai

R Stanikzai

J Jabarkhil

A Khattak

M Gnanasekaram

Olten vs Geneva Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Olten vs Geneva Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Idrees

Batters: A Mehmood, M Gnanasekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu

All-rounders: R Stanikzai, M Stanikzai, J Jabarkhil, D Johnson

Bowlers: R Karunamoorthy, Z Abdulrahimzi, A Khattak

Olten vs Geneva Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

