OLT vs PKZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 44

The 44th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Olten (OLT) squaring off against Pakhtoon Zalmi (PKZ) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OLT vs PKZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Olten CC have won five of their last seven matches. Pakhtoon Zalmi, on the other hand, have won managed to secure three victories in six games.
Pakhtoon Zalmi will give it their all to win the match, but Olten are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
OLT vs PKZ Match Details
The 44th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 8 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 6:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
OLT vs PKZ, Match 44
Date and Time: 8th August 2023, 6:15 PM IST
Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Pitch Report
The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Zurich Lions and Zurich Nomads CC, where a total of 254 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.
OLT vs PKZ Form Guide
OLT - Won 5 of their last 7 matches
PKZ - Won 3 of their last 6 matches
OLT vs PKZ Probable Playing XI
OLT Playing XI
No injury updates
P R V, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Roshanth Karunmoorthy, Malyar Stanikzai, Raihan Stanikzai, Shahid Abdul Waridu (c & wk), Naim Stanikzai, Diyon Johnson, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Janushan Makajana
PKZ Playing XI
No injury updates
I Hussain (wk), Arif Sangar, Nasibullah Azizi, Abdullah Hamdard, Moaz Butt, Rony Hasan, Said Reza, Hamad Khan, Moeid Butt (C), Bashir Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali
OLT vs PKZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Abdul
S Abdul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Stanikzai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
I Hussain
M Gnanasekaram and I Hussain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sangar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
M Stanikzai
D Johnson and M Stanikzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Stanikzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.
Bowlers
R Karunamoorthy
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ahmed and R Karunamoorthy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
OLT vs PKZ match captain and vice-captain choices
I Hussain
I Hussain will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 369 points in the last five matches.
A Sangar
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Sangar as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 486 points in the last five matches.
5 Must-Picks for OLT vs PKZ, Match 44
M Stanikzai
R Stanikzai
I Hussain
A Sangar
R Karunamoorthy
Olten vs Pakhtoon Zalmi Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Olten vs Pakhtoon Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Abdul
Batters: M Gnanasekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Sangar, I Hussain (c), P Varothayan
All-rounders: R Stanikzai, M Stanikzai (vc), D Johnson, M Butt
Bowlers: R Karunamoorthy
Olten vs Pakhtoon Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: N Stanikzai
Batters: M Gnanasekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Sangar (c), I Hussain (vc)
All-rounders: R Stanikzai, M Stanikzai, D Johnson, R Hasan
Bowlers: R Karunamoorthy, B Ahmed