OLT vs PKZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 44

The 44th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Olten (OLT) squaring off against Pakhtoon Zalmi (PKZ) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OLT vs PKZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Olten CC have won five of their last seven matches. Pakhtoon Zalmi, on the other hand, have won managed to secure three victories in six games.

Pakhtoon Zalmi will give it their all to win the match, but Olten are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OLT vs PKZ Match Details

The 44th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 8 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 6:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OLT vs PKZ, Match 44

Date and Time: 8th August 2023, 6:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Zurich Lions and Zurich Nomads CC, where a total of 254 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.

OLT vs PKZ Form Guide

OLT - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

PKZ - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

OLT vs PKZ Probable Playing XI

OLT Playing XI

No injury updates

P R V, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Roshanth Karunmoorthy, Malyar Stanikzai, Raihan Stanikzai, Shahid Abdul Waridu (c & wk), Naim Stanikzai, Diyon Johnson, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Janushan Makajana

PKZ Playing XI

No injury updates

I Hussain (wk), Arif Sangar, Nasibullah Azizi, Abdullah Hamdard, Moaz Butt, Rony Hasan, Said Reza, Hamad Khan, Moeid Butt (C), Bashir Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali

OLT vs PKZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Abdul

S Abdul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Stanikzai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Hussain

M Gnanasekaram and I Hussain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sangar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Stanikzai

D Johnson and M Stanikzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Stanikzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Karunamoorthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ahmed and R Karunamoorthy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OLT vs PKZ match captain and vice-captain choices

I Hussain

I Hussain will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 369 points in the last five matches.

A Sangar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Sangar as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 486 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for OLT vs PKZ, Match 44

M Stanikzai

R Stanikzai

I Hussain

A Sangar

R Karunamoorthy

Olten vs Pakhtoon Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Olten vs Pakhtoon Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Abdul

Batters: M Gnanasekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Sangar, I Hussain (c), P Varothayan

All-rounders: R Stanikzai, M Stanikzai (vc), D Johnson, M Butt

Bowlers: R Karunamoorthy

Olten vs Pakhtoon Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Stanikzai

Batters: M Gnanasekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Sangar (c), I Hussain (vc)

All-rounders: R Stanikzai, M Stanikzai, D Johnson, R Hasan

Bowlers: R Karunamoorthy, B Ahmed