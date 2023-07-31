OLT vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 1

Match 1 of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Olten (OLT) squaring off against Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Monday, July 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OLT vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Zurich Nomads CC have various in-form players who can help them win the tournament. Olten will give it their all to win the match, but Zurich Nomads CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OLT vs ZNCC Match Details

Match 1 of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on July 31 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 12:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OLT vs ZNCC, Match 1

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, 12:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

OLT vs ZNCC Form Guide

OLT - Will be playing their first match

ZNCC - Will be playing their first match

OLT vs ZNCC Probable Playing XI

OLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Nuwan Batangala, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu (c), Alestin Johnmary, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Ali Usman, Malyar Stanikzai, Shahid Abdul Waridu (wk), Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Roshan Karunamoorthy, Diyon Johnson

ZNCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Hassan Ahmed (wk), Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir (c), Qasim Chaudhry, Habib Rahman, Samiullah Sikandari, Arbab Khan, Khawer Memon, Goul Saifullah, Jawed Danesh, Idrees Tariq

OLT vs ZNCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ahmed

H Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Abdul is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

W Khawaja

M Gnanasekaram and W Khawaja are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Varothayan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Nazir

A Nazir and F Nazir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Stanikzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

T Thanabalasingham

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Thanabalasingham and I Tariq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sivakaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OLT vs ZNCC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nazir

F Nazir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Stanikzai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Stanikzai the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for OLT vs ZNCC, Match 1

M Stanikzai

A Nazir

F Nazir

W Khawaja

M Gnanasekaram

Olten vs Zurich Nomads CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Olten vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed, S Abdul

Batters: W Khawaja, M Gnanasekaram, P Varothayan, Y Thirnavukarasu

All-rounders: A Nazir, F Nazir, M Stanikzai

Bowlers: T Thanabalasingham, I Tariq

Olten vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed

Batters: W Khawaja, M Gnanasekaram, P Varothayan

All-rounders: A Nazir, F Nazir, M Stanikzai, G Saifullah

Bowlers: T Thanabalasingham, I Tariq, S Sivakaran