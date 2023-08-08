OLT vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 41

The 41st match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Olten (OLT) squaring off against Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OLT vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Olten CC have won five of their last seven matches. Zurich Crickets CC, on the other hand, have secured only two victories in seven appearances.

Zurich Crickets CC will give it their all to win the match, but Olten are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OLT vs ZUCC Match Details

The 41st match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 8 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 12:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OLT vs ZUCC, Match 41

Date and Time: 8th August 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Zurich Lions and Zurich Nomads CC, where a total of 254 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.

OLT vs ZUCC Form Guide

OLT - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

ZUCC - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

OLT vs ZUCC Probable Playing XI

OLT Playing XI

No injury updates

P R V, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Roshanth Karunmoorthy, Malyar Stanikzai, Raihan Stanikzai, Shahid Abdul Waridu (c & wk), Naim Stanikzai, Diyon Johnson, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Janushan Makajana

ZUCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Faheem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad, Qateel Zabiullah, Azeem Nazir ©, Jawed Danesh (wk), Qasim Chaudhry, Amjad Rahmani, Anoop Gangadharan, Amjad Ahmad, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Goul Saifullah

OLT vs ZUCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Henderson

N Henderson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Barekzai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Gnanasekaram

M Gnanasekaram and P Varothayan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Thirnavukarasu played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Stanikzai

F Rahimi and M Stanikzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Stanikzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Karunamoorthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Niazi and R Karunamoorthy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Momand is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OLT vs ZUCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Stanikzai

M Stanikzai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 407 points in the last seven matches.

F Rahimi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Rahimi as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 393 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for OLT vs ZUCC, Match 41

M Stanikzai

R Stanikzai

F Rahimi

S Tarakhil

N Ahmadi

Olten vs Zurich Crickets CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Olten vs Zurich Crickets CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Henderson

Batters: M Gnanasekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu

All-rounders: R Stanikzai, M Stanikzai (c), S Tarakhil, N Ahmadi, F Rahimi (vc), D Johnson

Bowlers: R Karunamoorthy, K Niazi

Olten vs Zurich Crickets CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Barekzai

Batters: Y Thirnavukarasu

All-rounders: R Stanikzai, M Stanikzai, S Tarakhil (vc), N Ahmadi, F Rahimi (c), D Johnson

Bowlers: R Karunamoorthy, K Niazi, S Zazay