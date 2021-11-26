OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2 Match 

Oman (OMN) will take on Namibia (NAM) in an ICC CWC League 2 fixture at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

Oman have been the best team in the competition so far. They have 13 wins, four losses and one no-result to their name. With 27 points, Oman are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Namibia return to the ODI format after 22 months. They have a win-loss record of 4-3 in the ICC CWC League 2.

OMN vs NAM Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi (wk), Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit (c), Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

Match Details

OMN vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2

Date & Time: November 26th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is generally a solid one to bat on. Teams usually rack up big totals while batting first. On the bowling front, while the pacers might find some movement early on with the new ball, the spinners might also be able to extract a bit of turn off the surface.

Today’s OMN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green is a hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter who can score some quick-fire runs for Namibia against Oman.

Batter

Craig Williams has been in good form with the bat in the ICC CWC League 2, amassing 259 runs at an average of 51.80.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood has been bowling magnificently in the ICC CWC League 2, picking up 29 wickets. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 429 runs.

Aqib Ilyas has smashed 733 runs, including two hundreds and five half-centuries, in the ICC CWC League 2. He has also taken 17 wickets.

Bowler

Bilal Khan is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ICC CWC League 2. He has picked up 29 wickets at an economy rate of 4.52.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 1154 points

Aqib Ilyas (OMN): 1005 points

Bilal Khan (OMN): 726 points

JJ Smit (NAM): 301 points

Craig Williams (NAM): 268 points

Important stats for OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 429 runs & 29 wickets

Aqib Ilyas: 733 runs & 17 wickets

Bilal Khan: 29 wickets

JJ Smit: 115 runs & 10 wickets

Craig Williams: 259 runs

OMN vs NAM Dream 11 Prediction (ICC CWC League 2)

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Namibia - ICC CWC League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Jatinder Singh, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: Aqib Ilyas. Vice-captain: JJ Smit

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Namibia - ICC CWC League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Stephen Baard, Craig Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Bernard Scholtz

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Craig Williams

Edited by Samya Majumdar