OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2 Match 

Oman (OMN) will take on Namibia (NAM) in an ICC CWC League 2 fixture at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday.
Oman have been the best team in the competition so far. They have 13 wins, four losses and one no-result to their name. With 27 points, Oman are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Namibia return to the ODI format after 22 months. They have a win-loss record of 4-3 in the ICC CWC League 2.
OMN vs NAM Probable Playing 11 today
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi (wk), Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit (c), Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann
Match Details
OMN vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2
Date & Time: November 26th 2021, 1 PM IST
Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is generally a solid one to bat on. Teams usually rack up big totals while batting first. On the bowling front, while the pacers might find some movement early on with the new ball, the spinners might also be able to extract a bit of turn off the surface.
Today’s OMN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Zane Green is a hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter who can score some quick-fire runs for Namibia against Oman.
Batter
Craig Williams has been in good form with the bat in the ICC CWC League 2, amassing 259 runs at an average of 51.80.
All-rounders
Zeeshan Maqsood has been bowling magnificently in the ICC CWC League 2, picking up 29 wickets. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 429 runs.
Aqib Ilyas has smashed 733 runs, including two hundreds and five half-centuries, in the ICC CWC League 2. He has also taken 17 wickets.
Bowler
Bilal Khan is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ICC CWC League 2. He has picked up 29 wickets at an economy rate of 4.52.
Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 1154 points
Aqib Ilyas (OMN): 1005 points
Bilal Khan (OMN): 726 points
JJ Smit (NAM): 301 points
Craig Williams (NAM): 268 points
Important stats for OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Zeeshan Maqsood: 429 runs & 29 wickets
Aqib Ilyas: 733 runs & 17 wickets
Bilal Khan: 29 wickets
JJ Smit: 115 runs & 10 wickets
Craig Williams: 259 runs
OMN vs NAM Dream 11 Prediction (ICC CWC League 2)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Jatinder Singh, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Ruben Trumpelmann
Captain: Aqib Ilyas. Vice-captain: JJ Smit
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Stephen Baard, Craig Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Bernard Scholtz
Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Craig Williams