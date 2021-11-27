OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2 Match 

Oman (OMN) will take on Namibia (NAM) in an ICC CWC League 2 fixture at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

Namibia, who returned to ODI cricket after 22 months, beat Oman by 22 runs on Friday. The African nation successfully defended 228, handing Oman their fifth loss in the ICC CWC League 2. It was also Namibia’s fifth win in the tournament.

OMN vs NAM Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Michau du Preez, JJ Smit (c), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz

Match Details

OMN vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2

Date & Time: November 27th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is generally a solid one to bat on. Teams usually rack up big totals while batting first. On the bowling front, while the pacers might find some movement early on with the new ball, the spinners might also be able to extract a bit of turn off the surface.

Today’s OMN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green is an attacking batter who can score some quick runs and float in the batting order. He is also decent behind the stumps.

Batters

Craig Williams is one of Namibia's premier batters, scoring 296 runs in eight innings in the ICC CWC League 2.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood has been superb with both the bat and ball in the ICC CWC League 2. He has mustered 487 runs in addition to taking 32 scalps.

JJ Smit was the star in the last game as he took a fifer. Overall, he has taken 15 wickets and accumulated 171 runs in the tournament.

Bowler

Bilal Khan has been consistent with the ball, picking up 31 wickets from 18 ICC CWC League 2 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 1328 points

Aqib Ilyas (OMN): 1038 points

Bilal Khan (OMN): 790 points

JJ Smit (NAM): 540 points

Craig Williams (NAM): 314 points

Important stats for OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 487 runs & 32 wickets

Aqib Ilyas: 758 runs & 17 wickets

JJ Smit: 171 runs & 15 wickets

Craig Williams: 296 runs

OMN vs NAM Dream 11 Prediction (ICC CWC League 2)

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Namibia - ICC CWC League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, JJ Smit, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: JJ Smit

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Namibia - ICC CWC League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Jatinder Singh, Craig Williams, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Bernard Scholtz

Captain: Aqib Ilyas. Vice-captain: Bilal Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar