OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 38

Oman (OMN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in match number 38 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday.

Oman have been pretty consistent in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. With six wins and just two losses, they sit pretty at the top of the points table. Nepal, meanwhile, are coming off a good win over the USA in what was their third ODI win in a row.

OMN vs NEP Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Badal Singh, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla (c), Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari

Match Details

OMN vs NEP, 38th Match, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2

Date & Time: September 14th 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a good one to bat on. But the spinners have enjoyed bowling here, owing to the turn available off the surface. The pacers also get a bit of movement early on with the new ball.

Today’s OMN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Binod Bhandari – The Nepal wicketkeeper-batter has fared well in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, scoring 157 runs in four innings.

Batsmen

Kushal Bhurtel – Bhurtel couldn’t get going in the series against Papua New Guinea, but he scored a fluent 84 to help Nepal chase down 231 against the USA.

Jatinder Singh – The Oman opener possesses the ability to consistently play big knocks. He's one to watch out for in today's match.

All-rounders

Aqib Ilyas – Ilyas has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, smashing 610 runs and picking up 14 wickets in 10 games.

Zeeshan Maqsood – The Oman skipper has been superb with the ball, taking 19 wickets at an economy rate of 3.55. He has also mustered 241 runs.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane – The Nepal leg-spinner has been in brilliant form with the ball. He took 10 wickets in two games against Papua New Guinea and also returned with figures of 2/35 against the USA.

Bilal Khan - Oman's left-arm pacer has been consistent with the ball, picking up 18 wickets from nine ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team

Aqib Ilyas (OMN): 746 points

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 550 points

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP): 362 points

Bilal Khan (OMN): 354 points

Sushan Bhari (NEP): 300 points

Important stats for OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team

Aqib Ilyas: 610 runs & 14 wickets from 10 games

Zeeshan Maqsood: 241 runs & 19 wickets from 10 games

Sandeep Lamichhane: 10 wickets from 5 games

Kushal Bhurtel: 84 runs from one game

OMN vs NEP Dream 11 Prediction (ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2)

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Nepal - ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Binod Bhandari, Gyanendra Malla, Jatinder Singh, Kushal Bhurtel, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Kushal Malla, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari

Captain: Aqib Ilyas. Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Nepal - ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Binod Bhandari, Jatinder Singh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Bilal Khan, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari

Also Read

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Sushan Bhari

Edited by Samya Majumdar