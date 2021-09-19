OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 41

Oman will take on Nepal in match no. 41 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.

Oman have been dominant in this Super League 2. They have 10 wins from 12 games and are currently on a six-match winning streak in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Nepal have blown hot and cold throughout this league. They have three wins and four losses so far. They lost their last encounter against USA.

OMN vs NEP Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla (c), Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Gulsan Jha, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari

Match Details

Match: OMN vs NEP

Date & Time: September 19th 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) hasn't been the best to bat on. In the last four ODI games, the average first innings score is around 195. All four games have been won by the teams chasing. While there is some help for the pacers, the spinners have also been able to extract turn.

Today’s OMN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aasif Sheikh – Aasif Sheikh has been impressive in the last few games. He has played three ODIs in the recent past and has scored 116 runs.

Batsmen

Jatinder Singh – The Oman opener struck a fine ton a couple of games ago and he will be a top pick among the batters.

Gyanendra Malla – The Nepal skipper hasn't been able to get the big scores but he has been getting decent starts. He has amassed 172 runs in seven innings in this league.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nadeem – Nadeem has been consistent with the bat and has chipped in with 277 runs. With the ball, he has 12 wickets to his name.

Zeeshan Maqsood – The Oman captain is in superb form with both bat and ball. He has returned with 21 wickets and has aggregated 276 runs.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane – The star Nepal leg-spinner has had a couple of quiet games. However, he is a wicket-taking bowler and he has taken 12 wickets in his last seven ODIs.

Bilal Khan - Bilal Khan is in excellent form and he is the leading wicket-taker for Oman in this tournament. He has returned with 24 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 672 points

Bilal Khan (OMN): 544 points

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP): 473 points

Jatinder Singh (OMN): 347 points

Karan KC (OMN): 341 points

Important stats for OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 276 runs & 21 wickets from 12 games

Bilal Khan: 24 wickets from 11 games

Sandeep Lamichhane: 12 wickets from seven games

Karan KC: 56 runs & 12 wickets from seven games

OMN vs NEP Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aasif Sheikh, Suraj Kumar, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Jatinder Singh, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Bilal Khan

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Nepal - ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 41.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari, Gyanendra Malla, Sandeep Goud, Jatinder Singh, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sushan Bhari, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Bilal Khan

Captain: Bilal Khan Vice-captain: Karan KC

Edited by Prem Deshpande