OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 Match 

Oman (OMN) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a league fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Oman have been in fine form in the competition, winning 14 out of their 20 games. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates have three wins, three losses and a no-result to their name.

OMN vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Darius D'Silva, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Figy John, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan

Match Details

OMN vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23

Date & Time: February 5th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners might get some assistance off the surface and might dominate proceedings as the match progresses.

Today’s OMN vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi can score some quickfire runs in the middle order and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Jatinder Singh has accumulated 445 runs in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood has been in magnificent form with the ball. He has returned with 35 scalps and also aggregated 511 runs.

Aqib Ilyas is Oman's leading run-getter in the competition, having amassed 801 runs at an average of 61.61. He has also picked up 17 wickets.

Bowler

Ahmed Raza has been consistent with the ball. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.24.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 1458 points

Aqib Ilyas (OMN): 1109 points

Bilal Khan (OMN): 852 points

Ahmed Raza (OMN): 431 points

Rohan Mustafa (OMN): 335 points

Important stats for OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 511 runs & 35 wickets

Aqib Ilyas: 801 runs & 17 wickets

Ahmed Raza: 10 wickets

Rohan Mustafa: 92 runs & 7 wickets

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Oman vs United Arab Emirates - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Junaid Siddique

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.

Dream11 Team for Oman vs United Arab Emirates - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Junaid Siddique

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Aqib Ilyas. Vice-captain: Ahmed Raza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar