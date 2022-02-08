OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23

Oman (OMN) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a league game of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Oman are the most successful side in the league with 14 wins from 22 games. However, they have lost both games in the series. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, successfully chased down scores of 308 and 196 in the last two games. Overall, they have five wins and three losses in the league.

OMN vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ahmed Raza (c), Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja

Match Details

OMN vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23

Date & Time: February 8th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners might get some assistance off the surface and might dominate proceedings as the match progresses.

Today’s OMN vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind has looked in fine touch in the series. He smashed 89 off just 93 balls in the first game before scoring 34 in the second.

Batter

Jatinder Singh smacked a ton in the first game, scoring 106 off 95 balls. His knock included 14 fours and four sixes.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood has taken 35 wickets in addition to amassing 528 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23.

Basil Hameed is having a superb series with both the bat and ball. He scored 61 in the first game before returning of figures of 5/17 in the second.

Bowler

Bilal Khan has been in fabulous form with the ball, returning with 38 scalps from 21 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 1510 points

Bilal Khan (OMN): 999 points

Jatinder Singh (OMN): 758 points

Ahmed Raza (UAE): 536 points

Basil Hameed (UAE): 452 points

Important stats for OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 528 runs & 35 wickets

Bilal Khan: 38 wickets

Ahmed Raza: 13 wickets

Basil Hameed: 213 runs & 6 wickets

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Oman vs United Arab Emirates - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 Match 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Shoaib Khan, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali

Captain: Bilal Khan. Vice-captain: Basil Hameed.

Dream11 Team for Oman vs United Arab Emirates - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 Match 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar