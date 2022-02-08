OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23

Oman (OMN) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a league game of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
Oman are the most successful side in the league with 14 wins from 22 games. However, they have lost both games in the series. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, successfully chased down scores of 308 and 196 in the last two games. Overall, they have five wins and three losses in the league.
OMN vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today
Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ahmed Raza (c), Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja
Match Details
OMN vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23
Date & Time: February 8th 2022, 11 AM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners might get some assistance off the surface and might dominate proceedings as the match progresses.
Today’s OMN vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Vriitya Aravind has looked in fine touch in the series. He smashed 89 off just 93 balls in the first game before scoring 34 in the second.
Batter
Jatinder Singh smacked a ton in the first game, scoring 106 off 95 balls. His knock included 14 fours and four sixes.
All-rounders
Zeeshan Maqsood has taken 35 wickets in addition to amassing 528 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23.
Basil Hameed is having a superb series with both the bat and ball. He scored 61 in the first game before returning of figures of 5/17 in the second.
Bowler
Bilal Khan has been in fabulous form with the ball, returning with 38 scalps from 21 games.
Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team
Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 1510 points
Bilal Khan (OMN): 999 points
Jatinder Singh (OMN): 758 points
Ahmed Raza (UAE): 536 points
Basil Hameed (UAE): 452 points
Important stats for OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team
Zeeshan Maqsood: 528 runs & 35 wickets
Bilal Khan: 38 wickets
Ahmed Raza: 13 wickets
Basil Hameed: 213 runs & 6 wickets
OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Shoaib Khan, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali
Captain: Bilal Khan. Vice-captain: Basil Hameed.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.