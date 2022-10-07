OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 Match 3rd Place Playoff

Oman (OMN-U19) will take on Bahrain (BAH-U19) for the third-place playoff game of the ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Oman were one of the teams to beat in the competition, winning all three Group stage games, but fell short against Hong Kong in the first semi-final, losing by three wickets. The likes of Aryan Bisht and Lakshmi Narayana were instrumental in their success.

Bahrain, on the other hand, finished second in the league stage with two wins in three games. They will look to put on a strong performance to take revenge for their earlier defeat in the tournament.

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19, Match Details

The third-place playoff game of the ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 between Oman and Bahrain will be played on October 7 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) at 11.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19, ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier

Date & Time: October 7, 2022; 11.00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 210 could be a par score.

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 209

Average second innings score: 160

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Oman U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Oman U19 Probable Playing XI

Aditya Parag, Arjun Dhiman (c), Aryan Bisht, Chaitra Thanki, Devansh Loya, Glen Menezes, Mohammad Arafat, Lakhsmi Narayana, Rahil Habibullah (wk), Siddh Mehta, and Tanuj Sivakumar.

Bahrain U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bahrain U19 Probable Playing XI

Ananthkrishnan Natesan, Aryan Ashwin (c), Aryan Pande, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Ali, Nadith Tennakoon, Rishabh Ramesh, Shashank Shukla, Tejas Prabhurajan, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, and Abhinav Girish (wk).

Today’s OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahil Daniyal (33 runs in four matches, Average: 11.00)

He does not have enough balls to play, but he is a destructive batter, so he is due for a big innings whenever he gets the chance. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Lakhsmi Narayana (99runs & three wickets in four matches)

Narayana scored 52 runs in his last outing at a strike rate of 60.47, including three fours. He is a must-have in your OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 fantasy team. He has also picked up three wickets in four games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arjun Suresh Dhiman (120 runs & nine wickets in four matches)

He is a talented and capable all-rounder who has excelled with both bat and ball. He has amassed 120 runs and nine wickets, including a career-best six for 18 against Bhutan, making him a good multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nadith Tennakoon (Seven wickets in three matches, E.R: 5.27)

He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his team, picking up seven scalps at an economy rate of 5.27 in three games. That makes him a must-have in your OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Tanuj Sivakumar

He's an important player for Oman and is in decent form. He has amassed 38 runs at an excellent average of 12.25 and has picked up four wickets in as many games. He could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Muhammad Adil

Adil has recently produced all-round performances, scoring 57 runs and taking six wickets in just three games, making him a solid choice for the vice-captaincy in your OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aryan Pande 23 runs & one wicket in three games Mohammad Arafat 11 runs & 3 wickets in four games Glen Menezes 48 runs & 3 wickets in four games Siddh Mehta 38 runs & one wicket in four games Shashank Shukla 4 runs & 4 wickets in three games

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Match Expert Tips

Aryan Bisht is a young talent who has batted brilliantly and bowled exceptionally well with the new ball so far. He has scored 170 runs and has taken six wickets in just four games. Again, a good performance would be expected from him in this game, considering his all-round prowess.

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rahil Habibulla

Batters: Aryan Ashwin, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Lakhsmi Narayana

All-rounders: Arjun Dhiman, Muhammad Adil, Tanuj Sivakumar, Aryan Bisht

Bowlers: Shashank Shukla, Mohammed Arafat Islam, Nadith Tennakoon

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Abhinav Girish

Batters: Aryan Ashwin, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Lakhsmi Narayana

All-rounders: Arjun Dhiman, Muhammad Adil, Tanuj Sivakumar, Aryan Bisht

Bowlers: Shashank Shukla, Glen Menezes, Nadith Tennakoon

Poll : 0 votes