OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 Match 9

Oman (OMN-U19) will take on Bahrain (BAH-U19) in the ninth game of the ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Both teams have recorded two staright wins and have qualified for the semifinals. Oman beat Bhutan by a whopping margin of 201 runs while defending 255 and beat Saudi Arabia comprehensive, hunting down 104 with 143 deliveries eto spare. Meanwhile, Bahrain posted scores of 159 and 244 against Bahrain and Bhutan respectively, winning games comfortably.

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19, Match Details

The ninth game of the ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 between Oman and Bahrain will be played on October 3 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) at 11 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19

Date & Time: October 3, 2022; 11 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, spinners have performed well in the tournament. So another good batting surface is likely to be in store, but expect bowlers to produce the goods too.

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Oman U19 Team News

No major injury concerns

Oman U19 Probable Playing XI

Lakshmi Narayana Satish, Devansh Loya, Arjun Dhiman (c), Aditya Gurumukhi, Aryan Bisht, Tanuj Sivakumar, Mohammed Arafat Islam, Rahil Habibulla (wk), Siddh Mehta, Chaitra Thanki, Glenalexei Menezes

Bahrain U19 Team News

No major injury concerns

Bahrain U19 Probable Playing XI

Aryan Ashwin (c), Ananth Natesan, Rishabh Ramesh, Aaryan Koul, Muhammad Adil, Aryan Pande (wk), Muhammad Ali, Abhinav Vashisth Girish, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Shashank Shukla, Nadith Tennakoon

Today’s OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahil Habibulla (1 inning, 23 runs, 4 catches)

Habibulla has batted in just one innings, scoring 23 runs. He has been very good with the gloves, registering four catches.

Top Batter Pick

Vishwaesh Gurumurthy (1 match, 28 runs, 1 wicket)

Gurumurthy has played just one game - against Bhutan - where he scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 121.73. He also dished out a six-over spell, returning figures of 6-2-6-1.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tanuj Sivakumar (2 matches, 28 runs, 3 wickets)

Sivakumar has been magnificent with both bat and ball. He has garnered 28 runs and taken three wickets at a stunning economy rate of just 1.67.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Adil (2 matches, 41 runs, 2 wickets)

Adil has bowled only five overs in the tournament, conceding only eight runs and picking up two wickets. He has batted twice, scoring 41 runs.

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Arjun Dhiman (2 matches, 79 runs, 7 wickets)

ADhiman has had a mind-boggling campaign. He's the third-highest run-getter (79 runs) and second-highest wicket-taker (seven wickets). His returns from each game read – 47 and 6-18 against Bhutan and 32 & 1-14 against Saudi Arabia.

Aryan Bisht (2 matches, 73 runs, 4 wickets)

Bisht has had a huge all-round impact. His cumulative tournament figures read 8-4-19-4. He also has scores of 60 and 13 in two games.

Five Must-picks with player stats for OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Arjun Dhiman 79 runs & 7 wickets in 2 matches Aryan Bisht 73 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Tanuj Sivakumar 28 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad Adil 41 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Vishwaesh Gurumurthy 28 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Match Expert Tips

The three Oman U19 all-rounders - Arjun Dhiman, Tanuj Sivakumar and Aryan Bisht - have been magnificent throughout the tournament and could be the ones to watch out for. Meanwhile, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Aryan Ashwin and Muhammad Adil might be key for Bahrain.

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Oman U19 vs Bahrain U19 - ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Rahil Habibulla, Abhinav Vashisth Girish

Batters: Aryan Pande, Aryan Ashwin, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Devansh Loya

All-rounders: Arjun Dhiman, Tanuj Sivakumar, Aryan Bisht

Bowlers: Muhammad Adil, Glenalexei Menezes, Mohammed Arafat Islam

OMN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Oman U19 vs Bahrain U19 - ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Rahil Habibulla

Batters: Aryan Ashwin, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Aditya Gurumukhi

All-rounders: Arjun Dhiman, Tanuj Sivakumar, Aryan Bisht

Bowlers: Muhammad Adil, Shashank Shukla, Glenalexei Menezes

