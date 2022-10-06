OMN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier, 2nd Semi Final

The second Semi-Final match of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will see Oman Under 19 (OMN-U19) locking horns with Hong Kong Under 19 (HK-U19) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat on Thursday, October 6. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the OMN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Oman Under 19 have won all of their last three games by significant margins thanks to their top-notch bowling unit. Hong Kong Under 19, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

Hongkong Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Oman Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OMN-U19 vs HK-U19 Match Details

The second Semi-Final match of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will be played on October 6 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat. The game is set to take place at 11.00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN-U19 vs HK-U19, 2nd Semi-Final Match

Date and Time: October 6, 2022, 11.00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Singapore Under 19 and Hong Kong Under 19, where a total of 360 runs at a loss of 20 wickets.

OMN-U19 vs HK-U19 Form Guide

OMN-U19 - W W W

HK-U19 - W W L

OMN-U19 vs HK-U19 Probable Playing XI

OMN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Lakshmi Narayana Satish, Devansh Loya, Arjun Dhiman (c), Aditya Gurumukhi, Aryan Bisht, Tanuj Sivakumar, Mohammed Arafat Islam, Rahil Habibulla (wk), Siddh Mehta, Chaitra Thanki, and Glenalexei Menezes

HK-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Aarush Garg, Abdul Khan, Jayden Botfield, Parth Bhagwat, Daksh Mangukiya, Mudassar Khan, Ansh Doshi (wk), Ahan Trivedi, Aliyaan Zahir, Aryan Chandrimani, and Darsh Vora

OMN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Doshi (3 matches, 55 runs)

A Doshi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. R Daniyal is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Bhagwat (3 matches, 62 runs, 4 wickets)

L Narayana and P Bhagwat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Mangukiya has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Suresh (3 matches, 92 runs, 9 wickets)

A Suresh and A Zahir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Bisht is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Trivedi (3 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Trivedi and D Vora. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Arafat is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OMN-U19 vs HK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Suresh

A Suresh is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of any of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 92 runs and taken nine wickets in the last three matches.

P Bhagwat

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make P Bhagwat the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 62 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for OMN-U19 vs HK-U19, 2nd Semi Final Match

A Suresh 92 runs and 9 wickets 403 points A Bisht 121 runs and 6 wickets 336 points P Bhagwat 62 runs and 4 wickets 212 points D Vora 6 wickets 242 points A Trivedi 7 wickets 291 points

Oman Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Oman Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Doshi, R Daniyal

Batters: P Bhagwat, D Mangukiya, L Narayana

All-rounders: A Zahir, A Bisht, A Suresh

Bowlers: M Arafat, D Vora, G Menezes

Oman Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Doshi

Batters: P Bhagwat, D Mangukiya, L Narayana

All-rounders: M Khan, A Bisht, A Suresh, T Sivakumar

Bowlers: M Arafat, D Vora, A Trivedi

