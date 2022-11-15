OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I, Match 4

Oman (OMN) will be up against Bahrain (BAH) in the fourth match of the Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OMN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Oman began proceedings with a win over Saudi Arabia. They bowled superbly to restrict the opposition to a meager score of 86/8. Oman then chased down the target in just 10.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. They are currently leading the standings.

Bahrain, meanwhile, lost their first match against Canada. Their batting unit did well to post a commanding total of 195/7. However, their bowling unit failed to defend the score as Canada won the game by four wickets in the final over. Bahrain are third in the points table and will be looking to open their account today.

OMN vs BAH Match Details, Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I

The fourth match of the Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I will be played on November 15 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs BAH, Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I, Match 4

Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

OMN vs BAH Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has been quite competitive. With the boundaries being short and the outfield being quick, batters should enjoy playing high-risk strokes here. However, there’s something in it for the spinners, who could prove to be decisive in the middle overs. Both Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I matches played at the venue have been won by chasing sides.

Last 2 matches (Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 140.5

Average second-innings score: 144.5

OMN vs BAH Form Guide (Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I)

Oman: W

Bahrain: L

OMN vs BAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Oman injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Oman Probable Playing 11

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Kushi (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah.

Bahrain injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Bahrain Probable Playing 11

Umer Imtiaz Toor (wk), Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, David Mathiaas, Haider Ali Butt, Sarfraz Ali (c), Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Sohail Ahmed, Sikder Billah, Shahid Mahmood, Sachin Kumar, Abdul Majid Malik.

OMN vs BAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Bin Nasir (1 match, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

A Bin Nasir could prove to be a handy wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 10 runs in the first match and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

S Ahmed (1 match, 80 runs, Strike Rate: 216.22)

S Ahmed smashed 80 runs at a dominant strike rate of 216.22 in the first game and will be keen to extend his good form.

Top All-rounder pick

M Rizwan Butt (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.25)

M Rizwan Butt scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in the first game.

Top Bowler pick

I Javed Anwar (1 match, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 121.43)

I Javed Anwar did well with the bat in the first game, slamming 51 runs off 42 deliveries. But he was expensive on the bowling front.

OMN vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan has already scalped three wickets at a spectacular economy of 5.00 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your OMN vs BAH Dream11 fantasy team.

J Singh

J Singh has plenty of experience. He scored a half-century in the opening game at a strike rate of 178.57.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OMN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Ahmed 80 runs 123 points Bilal Khan 3 wickets 95 points M Rizwan Butt 3 wickets 95 points J Singh 50 runs 77 points I Javed Anwar 51 runs 71 points

OMN vs BAH match expert tips

S Ahmed has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball and could prove to be the X factor in your OMN vs BAH Dream11 fantasy team.

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Bin Nasir, M Naseem Kushi

Batters: S Ahmed, J Singh (vc), K Prajapati

All-rounders: M Rizwan Butt, Z Maqsood, S Veerapathiran

Bowlers: Bilal Khan (c), I Javed Anwar, Kaleemullah

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Bin Nasir

Batters: S Ahmed (c), S Ali, J Singh, K Prajapati

All-rounders: M Rizwan Butt, Z Maqsood (vc), S Veerapathiran

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, I Javed Anwar, Kaleemullah

