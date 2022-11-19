OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 10

Oman (OMN) will be up against Bahrain (BAH) in the tenth game of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman on Saturday (November 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs BAH Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Oman have won two of their four games and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Saudi Arabia by seven wickets. Bahrain, meanwhile, have won three of their four games and are second in the standings They won their last game against Canada by eight wickets.

OMN vs BAH Match Details

The tenth game of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 will be played on November 19 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium in Oman at 9:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: OMN vs BAH, Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 10

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman

OMN vs BAH Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five games here have been won by the team batting second.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 170

OMN vs BAH Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Oman: W-L-L-W

Bahrain: W-W-W-L

OMN vs BAH probable playing XIs for today’s match

OMN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

OMN Probable Playing XI

Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, S Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Sufyan Mehmood

BAH Injury/Team News

No major injury update

BAH Probable Playing XI

Umer Imtiaz, David Mathiaas, Haider Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Sarfraz Ali(C), S Veerapathiran, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Sachin Kumar, Shahid Mahmood, Ahmer Bin, Imran Javed

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ahmer Bin (4 matches, 42 runs, Strike Rate: 89.36)

Bin is a quality batter who has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 89.36 in four games. He's quite safe behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Sarfraz Ali (4 matches, 85 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 157.41 and Economy Rate: 9.63)

Ali has played well in the last few games and is, without a doubt, the best batter pick. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 157.41 for Bahrain in four games and has also picked up two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Zeeshan Maqsood (4 matches, 34 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 136.00 and Economy Rate: 3.33)

Maqsood is a genuine all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his team. In four matches, he has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.33 and has scored 34 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Imran Javed (3 matches, 2 wickets and 117 runs, Economy Rate: 7.88 and Strike Rate: 162.50)

Javed is a genuine match-winner who will look to contribute with both bat and ball on Saturday. In three games, he has taken two wickets and scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 162.50.

OMN vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Maqsood

Maqsood has contributed effectively with both bat and ball and is a dependable bet for the armband. In four games, he has picked up four wickets and scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 136.00.

Sarfraz Ali

Ali has scored 85 runs and scalped two wickets for Bahrain in four games. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players stats for OMN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sohail Ahmed 244 runs in 4 matches

Muhammad Rizwan Butt 8 wickets in 4 matches

Imran Javed 117 runs and 2 wicket in 3 matches

Zeeshan Maqsood 34 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

Sarfraz Ali 85 runs and two wickets in 4 matches

OMN vs BAH Match Expert Tips

Sohail Ahmed could prove to be a wise choice, as he has batted well, and it's difficult to stop him once he gets going.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this OMN vs BAH match, click here.

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head-to-Head League

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction - Oman Desert Quadrangle T20

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ahmer Bin

Batters: KashyapKumar Prajapati, Sarfraz Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Imran Javed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction - Oman Desert Quadrangle T20

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ahmer Bin

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Sarfraz Ali, David Mathiaas

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Rafiullah M

Bowlers: Imran Javed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Poll : 0 votes