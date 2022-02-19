OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A has Oman (OMN) taking on Canada (CAN) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Canada got off to the perfect start in the qualifiers with a thumping win over the Philippines. However, they now face a stern test in the form of Oman, who come into the game on the back of a tough loss to Nepal. With the likes of Jatinder Singh and Bilal Khan capable of winning matches single-handedly, Oman will start as favorites. But with Canada in decent form, a cracking game beckons at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium.

OMN vs CAN Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aamir Kaleem, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan

CAN XI

Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Ravinderpal SIngh, Junaid Siddiqui, Hamza Tariq (wk), Saad bin Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Jatinderpal Matharu, Dillon Heyliger and Kaleem Sana

Match Details

OMN vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A, Match 5

Date and Time: 19th February 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Stadium is on the slower side with the bowlers expected to play a significant part in this game. The pacers should get the new ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play. With this being a day game, both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front. 140-150 should be a par score at the venue with wickets in hand being crucial.

Today’s OMN vs CAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamza Tariq: Although Hamza Tariq didn't get much of a chance to showcase his batting prowess in the previous game, he is known for his big-hitting abilities. Taking his wicketkeeping skills into account as well, Tariq should be a good selection ahead of Naseem Khushi.

Batter

Jatinder Singh: Star opener Jatinder Singh had an off-day against Nepal as he couldn't score many runs at the top of the order. However, Jatinder is Oman's best bet with the bat. With the opener due for a big one, he is a must-have in your OMN vs CAN Dream11 fantasy team

All-rounder

Matthew Spoors: Matthew Spoors was the star of the show with a scintillating hundred in the first round of fixtures for Canada. While his explosive batting ability is one to keep an eye out for, Spoors can double down as a leg-break bowler as well, making him a fine addition to your OMN vs CAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan is a talented left-arm pacer who can swing the ball both ways in addition to nailing yorkers in the death overs. He picked up a couple of wickets against Nepal and would love to continue his good form.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs CAN Dream11 prediction team

Fayyaz Butt (OMN)

Kashyap Prajapati (OMN)

Ravinderpal Singh (CAN)

Important stats for OMN vs CAN Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh - 856 runs in 35 T20I matches, SR: 115.99

Fayyaz Butt - 15 wickets in 19 T20I matches, Bowl Average: 29.20

Matthew Spoors - 108(66) vs Philippines in previous game

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A)

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tariq, N Dhaliwal, J Singh, R Singh, K Prajapati, A Kaleem, Z Maqsood, M Spoors, B Khan, F Butt and S Bin Zafar

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: B Khan.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tariq, K Sana, J Singh, R Singh, K Prajapati, A Kaleem, Z Maqsood, M Spoors, B Khan, K Ali and S Bin Zafar

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: M Spoors.

Edited by Samya Majumdar