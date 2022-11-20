OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 Match 11

Oman (OMN) will take on Canada (CAN) in the 11th game of the Desert Cup T20I Series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs CAN Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
Oman have had an inconsistent campaign but have gained some momentum recently. They have won their last two games and have a 3-2 win-loss record. Meanwhile, Canada are sitting pretty atop the standings with four wins from five games.
OMN vs CAN, Match Details
The 11th game of the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Oman and Canada will be played on November 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat at 5:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: OMN vs CAN
Date & Time: November 20, 2022; 5:30 pm IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat is an excellent one to bat on. Seven of the ten games have seen the team batting first rack up scores in excess of 160 but winning only five times and losing as many.
Matches won by teams batting first: 5
Matches won by teams bowling first: 5
OMN vs CAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Oman: W-W-L-L-W
Canada: W-L-W-W-W
OMN vs CAN Probable Playing XIs
Oman Team News
No major injury concerns
Oman Probable Playing XI
Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (wk), Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan
Canada Team News
No major injury concerns
Canada Probable Playing XI
Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Matthew Spoors, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana
Today’s OMN vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Srimantha Wijeratne (5 matches, 108 runs, 1 catch, 2 stumpings)
Wijeratne has batted decently and has got starts. He has garnered 108 runs at a strike rate of 122.72.
Top Batter Pick
Jatinder Singh (5 matches, 124 runs)
Singh is one of the premier batters for Oman. He has accumulated 124 runs at an average of 31 in the tournament. He is striking at 147.62 and has hit 16 fours, the most by an Oman player.
Top All-rounder Pick
Rafiullah M (5 matches, 76 runs, 7 wickets)
Rafiullahhas produced an excellent all-round show in the tournament. The Oman seam-bowling all-rounder has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.86. He has also got 76 runs in three innings, striking at 205.41.
Top Bowler Pick
Ammar Khalid (5 matches, 9 wickets)
Khalid is in top bowling form. The Canada pacer has taken nine wickets in five games at an economy rate of 7.77 at a strike rate of 12.0.
OMN vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices
Zeeshan Maqsood (5 matches, 136 runs, 4 wickets)
Maqsood was magnificent with the bat in the last game, scoring a fine 102 off 44 (seven fours and nine sixes). Overall, he has got 136 runs in three innings and taken four scalps at an economy rate of 4.00.
Aaron Johnson (5 matches, 245 runs)
Johnson is at the top of the run charts with 245 runs at an average of 61.25 and a strike rate of 154.08. He has hit two fifties and a hundred.
Five Must-picks with player stats for OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
OMN vs CAN Match Expert Tips
Both teams have some quality all-rounders, who might prove to be the key. The likes of Zeeshan Maqsood, Dillon Heyliger, Mohammad Nadeem and Rafiullah M could be ones to watch out for.
OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne
Batters: Jatinder Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Aaron Johnson
All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Dillon Heyliger, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Kaleem Sana, Ammar Khalid
OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne
Batters: Jatinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aaron Johnson
All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Harsh Thaker, Rafiullah M
Bowlers: Samay Shrivastava, Nikhil Dutta, Ammar Khalid