OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 Match 11

Oman (OMN) will take on Canada (CAN) in the 11th game of the Desert Cup T20I Series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs CAN Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Oman have had an inconsistent campaign but have gained some momentum recently. They have won their last two games and have a 3-2 win-loss record. Meanwhile, Canada are sitting pretty atop the standings with four wins from five games.

OMN vs CAN, Match Details

The 11th game of the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Oman and Canada will be played on November 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat at 5:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OMN vs CAN

Date & Time: November 20, 2022; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat is an excellent one to bat on. Seven of the ten games have seen the team batting first rack up scores in excess of 160 but winning only five times and losing as many.

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

OMN vs CAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Oman: W-W-L-L-W

Canada: W-L-W-W-W

OMN vs CAN Probable Playing XIs

Oman Team News

No major injury concerns

Oman Probable Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (wk), Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan

Canada Team News

No major injury concerns

Canada Probable Playing XI

Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Matthew Spoors, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana

Today’s OMN vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Srimantha Wijeratne (5 matches, 108 runs, 1 catch, 2 stumpings)

Wijeratne has batted decently and has got starts. He has garnered 108 runs at a strike rate of 122.72.

Top Batter Pick

Jatinder Singh (5 matches, 124 runs)

Singh is one of the premier batters for Oman. He has accumulated 124 runs at an average of 31 in the tournament. He is striking at 147.62 and has hit 16 fours, the most by an Oman player.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rafiullah M (5 matches, 76 runs, 7 wickets)

Rafiullahhas produced an excellent all-round show in the tournament. The Oman seam-bowling all-rounder has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.86. He has also got 76 runs in three innings, striking at 205.41.

Top Bowler Pick

Ammar Khalid (5 matches, 9 wickets)

Khalid is in top bowling form. The Canada pacer has taken nine wickets in five games at an economy rate of 7.77 at a strike rate of 12.0.

OMN vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Maqsood (5 matches, 136 runs, 4 wickets)

Maqsood was magnificent with the bat in the last game, scoring a fine 102 off 44 (seven fours and nine sixes). Overall, he has got 136 runs in three innings and taken four scalps at an economy rate of 4.00.

Aaron Johnson (5 matches, 245 runs)

Johnson is at the top of the run charts with 245 runs at an average of 61.25 and a strike rate of 154.08. He has hit two fifties and a hundred.

Five Must-picks with player stats for OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Zeeshan Maqsood 136 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches Aaron Johnson 245 runs in 5 matches Rafiullah M 76 runs & 7 wickets in 5 matches Ammar Khalid 9 wickets in 5 matches Jatinder Singh 124 runs in 5 matches

OMN vs CAN Match Expert Tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders, who might prove to be the key. The likes of Zeeshan Maqsood, Dillon Heyliger, Mohammad Nadeem and Rafiullah M could be ones to watch out for.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Canada - Desert Cup T20I Series 2022

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Aaron Johnson

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Dillon Heyliger, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Kaleem Sana, Ammar Khalid

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Canada - Desert Cup T20I Series 2022

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aaron Johnson

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Harsh Thaker, Rafiullah M

Bowlers: Samay Shrivastava, Nikhil Dutta, Ammar Khalid

