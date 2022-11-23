OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series, Match 1

Oman will be up against Canada (OMN vs CAN) in the first match of the Oman bilateral ODI series on Wednesday, November 23. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Canada defeated Oman in the finals of the recently concluded Desert Cup T20I series by eight wickets. The Canadians will be confident of a repeat, while Oman will look to extract revenge in this game.

Nonetheless, both teams will be hoping to start their campaign with a win in this blockbuster encounter.

OMN vs CAN Match Details

The first match of the Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series will be played on November 23 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium in Oman. The match is set to take place at 11:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OMN vs CAN, Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series, Match 1.

Date and Time: November 23, 2022, 11:00 am IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman.

OMN vs CAN Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball.

Four of the last five games here have been won by the team batting second.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: N/A.

Matches won by team bowling first: N/A.

Average first innings score: N/A.

Average second innings score: N/A.

OMN vs CAN Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Oman: N/A.

Canada: N/A.

OMN vs CAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

OMN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Oman coming into this clash.

OMN Probable Playing 11

Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, S Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Sufyan Mehmood.

CAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Canada heading into this encounter.

CAN Probable Playing 11

Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeratne (WK), Matthew Spoors, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (C), Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Srimantha Wijeratne (38 matches, 1000 runs, Strike Rate: 76.21)

Srimantha Wijeratne has done exceptionally well with the bat in the List A Format. He has scored 1000 runs at a strike rate of 89.36 in 38 games and will be expected to add to that in this match.

Top Batter pick

Jatinder Singh (37 matches, 1098 runs, Strike Rate: 77.81)

Jatinder Singh has scored 1098 runs at a strike rate of 77.81 for Oman in 37 ODIs. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team for this crucial encounter.

Top All-rounder pick

Zeeshan Maqsood (35 matches, 981 runs and 48 wickets, Strike Rate: 70.22 and Economy Rate: 4.08)

Zeeshan Maqsood is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends in this game. In 35 ODIs, he has picked up 48 wickets at an economy rate of 4.08, while also scoring 981 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Kaleemullah (34 matches, 32 wickets and 120 runs, Economy Rate: 4.31 and Strike Rate: 107.14)

Kaleemullah is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. Having played 34 ODIs, he has grabbed 32 wickets at an economy rate of 4.31, while also chipping in with 120 runs at a strike rate of 107.14.

OMN vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan Maqsood is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent performances. In 35 matches across his List A career, he has picked up 48 wickets while scoring 981 runs.

Dillon Heyliger

Dillon Heyliger is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 116 runs and also scalped 18 wickets in 17 List A matches for his side.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Zeeshan Maqsood: 981 runs and 48 wickets in 35 matches.

Dillon Heyliger: 18 wickets and 116 runs in 17 matches.

Jatinder Singh: 1098 runs in 37 matches.

Srimantha Wijeratne: 1000 runs in 38 matches.

Kaleemullah: 120 runs and 32 wickets in 34 matches.

OMN vs CAN match expert tips

Zeeshan Maqsood could prove to be a wise choice as he has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this OMN vs CAN match, click here!

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

Oman vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team #1

Oman vs Canada Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne.

Batters: Navneet Dhaliwal, Jatinder Singh, Aaron Johnson.

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Dillon Heyliger, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M.

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

Oman vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team #2

Oman vs Canada Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne.

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Matthew Spoors.

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M.

Bowlers: Nikhil Dutta, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

