OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series, Match 3

Oman (OMN) will be up against Canada (CAN) in the third match of the Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Oman won the second ODI against Canada by eight wickets. Batting first, the Canadians managed to post a meager total of 97. In response, Oman opener Jatinder Singh played a match-winning 46-run knock to steer the home side to victory.

OMN vs CAN Match Details

The third match of the Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series will be played on November 26 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The match is set to take place at 11:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs CAN, Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series, Match 3

Date and Time: 26 November 2022, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

OMN vs CAN Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 150 runs.

Last 2 Matches (Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 150

Average second-innings score: 160

OMN vs CAN Form Guide (Oman Bi-Lateral ODI Series)

Oman: W

Canada: L

OMN vs CAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

OMN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

OMN Probable Playing 11

Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, S Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Sufyan Mehmood.

CAN injury/team news

No major injury updates

CAN Probable Playing 11

Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeratne(wk), Matthew Spoors, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(C), Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Srimantha Wijeratne (1 match, 0 run, Strike Rate: 0)

Srimantha couldn't open his account in the last game. Nonetheless, he is a dependable batter, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Ayan Khan (2 matches, 29 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 67.44 and Economy Rate: 3.25)

Although placed in the batters section, Ayan is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 29 runs in two matches, while also scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 3.25.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammad Nadeem (2 matches, 12 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 32.43 and Economy Rate: 2.40)

Nadeem is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow down the order. In two matches, he has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.40, while also scoring 12 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Kaleemullah (2 matches, 3 wickets and 7 runs, Economy Rate: 3.29 and Strike Rate: 77.78)

In two matches, Kaleemullah has grabbed three wickets at an economy rate of 3.29. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

OMN vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Ayan Khan

Ayan is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 29 runs while also scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 in two matches.

Mohammad Nadeem

Nadeem is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments. He has picked up two wickets and scored 12 runs in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nikhil Dutta: 55 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Ayan Khan: 4 wickets and 29 runs in 2 matches

Harsh Thaker: 97 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Kaleemullah: 7 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Mohammad Nadeem: 12 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

OMN vs CAN match expert tips

Nadeem could prove to be a wise choice as can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball in the OMN vs CAN game.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: Ayan Khan (c), Jatinder Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Matthew Spoors

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem (vc), Harsh Thaker, Rafiullah M

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleemullah, Nikhil Dutta.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shreyas Movva

Batters: Jatinder Singh (vc), Ayan Khan, Aaron Johnson

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem (c), Harsh Thaker, Rafiullah M

Bowlers: Nikhil Dutta, Kaleemullah, Jeremy Gordon, Fayyaz Butt.

