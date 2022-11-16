OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 6

Oman (OMN) will be up against Canada (CAN) in the sixth match of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Oman have won one out of their two matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last encounter against Bahrain by six wickets.

Canada, on the other hand, are placed at the top of the points table, having managed to win as many as two matches. They won their last match against Saudi Arabia by 66 runs.

OMN vs CAN Match Details

The 6th match of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium in Oman on November 16. The match is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs CAN, Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 6

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman

OMN vs CAN Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Last two out of three matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 150

OMN vs CAN Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Oman: L-W

Canada: W-W

OMN vs CAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

OMN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

OMN Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammed Naseem, Samay Shrivastav, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, and Rafiullah.

CAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CAN Probable Playing 11

Aaron Johnson, Saad Bin Zafar (c), S Wijeyratne (wk), R Singh, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid, Rommel Shahzad, Dillon Heyliger, Bhupinder Singh, Akhil Kumar, and Harsh Thaker.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Srimantha Wijeratne (2 matches, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 148.15)

Srimantha has scored 40 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 148.15. He is quite safe behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Aaron Johnson (2 matches, 135 runs, Strike Rate: 168.75)

Aaron is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in the game. He has scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 168.75 for Canada in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Zeeshan Maqsood (2 matches, 5 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 4.29)

Zeeshan is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. In two matches, he has scored five runs while picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 4.29.

Top Bowler pick

Kaleemullah (2 matches, 2 wickets and 6 runs, Economy Rate: 4.50 and Strike Rate: 85.71)

Kaleemullah has impressed everyone with his bowling skills so far this season. Having played two matches, he has grabbed two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50, while also scoring six runs.

OMN vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. In two matches, he has scored five runs while picking up one valuable wicket at an economy rate of 4.29.

Dillon Heyliger

Heyliger's ability to contribute points from both ends makes him a reliable multiplier choice. He picked up two wickets in the last match at an economy rate of 5.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Aaron Johnson - 135 runs in 2 matches

Saad Bin Zafar - 30 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Jatinder Singh - 61 runs in 2 matches

Bilal Khan - 3 wickets in 2 matches

Kaleemullah - 2 wickets in 2 matches

OMN vs CAN match expert tips

Aaron Johnson could prove to be a great differential pick as he has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this OMN vs CAN COL match, click here!

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction - Oman Desert Quadrangle T20

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: Aaron Johnson, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Dillon Heyliger, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Saad Bin Zafar, Nikhil Dutta.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Prediction - Oman Desert Quadrangle T20

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Aaron Johnson, Ayan Khan, Ravinderpal Singh

All-rounders: Dillon Heyliger, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Nikhil Dutta, Bilal Khan.P

