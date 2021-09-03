OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Oman is set to play against Mumbai in the fourth One-Day on Friday 3rd September 2021, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat.

The host team, Oman, led by Aaqib Ilyas made a stunning comeback in the series with a two-wicket victory against Mumbai in the third one-day match. The four-match unofficial one-day series is presently 2-1 in favor of Mumbai, which won the first two games comfortably. As a result, Oman has an excellent opportunity of tying the series with a huge win in the last game. For Oman, Mohammad Nadeem has delivered with both bat and ball. Another player who has performed well for the team is Bilal Khan who has been efficient with both the new and old ball.

So far, Mumbai has been very dominating in the series. They began with a four-wicket victory and then cruised to a 231-run victory. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been outstanding for Mumbai with the bat. He has given his side a good start in every game. Shams Mulani has led well from the front and excelled with both the bat and the ball. The entire tour to Oman has proven profitable for India's state-level squad and they would like to clinch the series by winning this match.

OMN vs MUM Probable Playing 11 Today

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aaqib Ilyas (C), Ayaan Khan, Kashyaphumar Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Tamore (WK), Aman Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Shams Mulani (C), Dhrumil Matkar, Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Mohit Avasthi.

Match Details

OMN vs MUM

Date and Time: 3rd September, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a well-balanced pitch that will benefit both batsmen and bowlers. In the previous five matches, the average first innings score at this venue has been 211 runs. At this location, the side batting first has won 20% of its matches. As a result, the side that wins the toss will attempt to bowl first. The place is suitable for pacers as well as spinners.

Today’s OMN vs MUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hardik Tamore: Hardik Tamore hit four boundaries and scored 51 runs in the opening match. However, in the last two matches he has gotten out early, but he will look to regain his form again.

Batsmen

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Mumbai’s opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal will trouble the Oman bowlers in the upcoming contest. The youngster has slammed two half-centuries in the series so far. In the last match, he scored a brilliant 90 which was laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Armaan Jaffer: Armaan Jaffer scored a match-winning century in the second game and won’t mind replicating his heroics again. Hitting 11 fours and three sixes in his innings, Arman scored a spectacular ton. Although he failed in the previous game, he will be looking to deliver again for the team.

All-rounder

Shams Mulani: Shams Mulani has led his squad from the front and has excelled with both the bat and the ball. He took a 3-wicket haul in the first One Day game and scored a fine half-century in the third match of the series.

Bowlers

Mohammad Nadeem: Mohammad Nadeem has performed well with the ball in this series and expectations will be high from him. He performed back-to-back by taking 4 wickets in the second match and two wickets in the third.

Mohit Awasthi: Mohit Awasthi did not the play the first match of the series. When he was chosen in the squad, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands grabbing 6 wickets from 2 matches including a 4-wicket haul in the second match of the series.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nadeem: 286 points

Yashaswi Jaiswal: 258 points

Armaan Jaffer: 197 points

Aman Khan: 192 points

Mohit Awasthi: 186 points

Important stats for OMN vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nadeem: 6 wickets 90 runs from 2 matches

Yashaswi Jaiswal: 199 runs from 3 matches

Armaan Jaffer: 140 runs from 3 matches

Aman Khan: 4 wickets from 3 matches

Mohit Awasthi: 6 wickets from 2 matches

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Armaan Jaffer, Jatinder Singh, Hardik Tamore,Yashaswi Jaiswal(C), Ayaan Khan, Aaqib Ilyas, Shams Mulani (VC), Kaleemullah, Aman Khan, Nadeem, Awasthi.

Captain: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Vice-Captain: Shams Mulani

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suraj Kumar, Armaan Jaffer, Jatinder Singh, Hardik Tamore, Yashaswi Jaiswal (VC), Aaqib Ilyas, Shams Mulani, Kaleemullah, Matkar, Nadeem (C), Mohit Avasthi.

Captain: Mohammad Nadeem, Vice-Captain: Yashaswi Jaiswal

Edited by Samya Majumdar