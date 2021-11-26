OMN vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's CWC League-2 One-Day match - November 26th, 2021

Oman and Namibia will play against each other in the first match of a tri-series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on November 26, Friday. The series will be part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Oman are already leading the points table in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 with eight wins and two losses, bagging 16 points. The top three sides from League 2 would be entering the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Oman is entering this ODI series after losing in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021. However, they have a lot of match-winners on their side and they should come up with collective performances to ensure wins.

Meanwhile, Namibia had a decent T20 World Cup 2021 tournament after entering the Super 12 stage. Though they didn’t give sufficient competition to some of the heavyweights in the Super 12 stage, the way they reached that position was impressive.

Namibia will be keen to recreate similar performances in the series. However, their match-winner David Wiese, who is currently taking part in T10 League currently, will not be a part of this series. Wiese's absence could turn out to be a major setback for the side.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the OMN vs NAM contest.

#3 Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

There will be a lot of hope on Zeeshan Maqsood, the skipper of the Oman team. Oman's chances of going ahead in the tri-series will depend a lot on Maqsood's impressive performances. The all-rounder was decent in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021.

Maqsood usually bats at the No.5 position and his left-arm orthodox bowling will be very helpful on this track. He is an important player for Oman and will be keen to perform against Namibia.

#2 Ruben Trümpelmann (NAM)

Namibia pacer Ruben Trumpelmann.

Ruben Trumpelmann, the Namibian left-arm fast bowler, stole the limelight with his accurate lines and lengths in the T20 World Cup. Though Trumpelmann picked up only six wickets, batters found it quite tough to go for shots against his bowling.

The 23-year-old’s left-arm pace bowling could create a lot of trouble for right-handed batters. With swing on offer in the powerplay overs, we can expect Trumpelman to fire on all cylinders and keep his side on top.

#1 JJ Smit (NAM)

Namibia batsman JJ Smit.

Johannes Jonathan Smit, the Namibian skipper, is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this contest. Though he couldn't live up to expectations in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Smit is expected to bounce back on familiar surfaces.

So far, he has scored 144 runs in eight ODI innings and has also picked up 13 wickets. Smit will be batting in the lower middle order and the left-arm medium pacer is also likely to bowl his full quota of overs.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra