OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 64

Oman will take on Namibia in the 64th match of the ICC Men's CWC League 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Oman have had a wonderful season so far. They lead the table with 16 wins and eight losses in 26 matches. Oman are arriving into this game after defeating UAE by eight runs in their last match.

Namibia, meanwhile, are fifth in the table with six wins and five defeats in 11 matches. They lost their last game against UAE by three wickets.

Namibia have won four of the last five matches played between the two teams and it could prove to be a close encounter.

OMN vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(w), Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton(w), Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni

Match Details

OMN vs NAM, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 64

Date and Time: March 11, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s OMN vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Naseem Khushi is a wonderful choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He will be eyeing a big knock here.

Batters

J Singh is the second-highest run-scorer in the entire competition. He has scored 624 runs at an average of 24 and has the highest score of 107.

A Khan bats elegantly and he’s extremely effective against the new ball. He has smacked 427 runs so far at an average of 30.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your OMN vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team. He is the third-highest scorer and has chalked up 619 runs at an average of 29.

Maqsood has also scalped 37 wickets and is the second-highest wicket taker.

Khawar Ali is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 405 runs and has a highest score of 79*. He’s the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 30 scalps.

Bowlers

Bilal Khan has bowled with plenty of style, panache and ruthlessness. He has picked up 49 wickets so far and leads the charts comfortably.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 1686 points

Bilal Khan (OMN) – 1363 points

K Ali (OMN) – 1050 points

J Singh (OMN) – 836 points

Kaleemullah (OMN) – 870 points

Important stats for OMN vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 619 runs and 37 wickets

Bilal Khan: 49 wickets

K Ali: 405 runs and 30 wickets

J Singh: 624 runs

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Naseem Khushi, J Singh, A Khan, M Erasmus, Z Maqsood, K Ali, J Smit, D Wiese, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, J Frylinck

Captain: David Wiese, Vice-Captain: Bilal Khan

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Naseem Khushi, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, J Singh, A Khan, M Erasmus, Z Maqsood, K Ali, D Wiese, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, J Frylinck

Captain: Z Maqsood, Vice-Captain: K Ali.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar