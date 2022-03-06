OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 61

Oman (OMN) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the 61st match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday.

Oman took on UAE in their previous match, where they brought up their 15th win of the competition. They sit comfortably atop the points standings with 32 points, and are brimming with confidence.

Meanwhile, Namibia have won five of their nine games so far. With ten points, they are languishing in the bottom half of the table, and are desperately searching for momentum.

OMN vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

OMN

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

NAM

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit (C), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz.

Match Details

Match: OMN vs NAM, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 61.

Date and Time: March 6, 2022; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

Considering previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 120 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Today’s OMN vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Green is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 244 runs in nine games at an average above 27.

Batters

J Singh is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 613 runs at an average of 26.65, with a highest score of 107.

Meanwhile, A Khan bats elegantly, and is effective against the new ball. He has smacked 396 runs so far at an average of 30.46.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent, and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy team.

He is the third-highest scorer, and has chalked up 599 runs at an average of 29.95. Maqsood has also scalped 36 wickets, and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Meanwhile, Khawar Ali is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 299 runs, with a highest score of 79*. He’s the third-highest wicket -aker in the tournament, with 27 scalps.

Bowlers

Bilal Khan has bowled with plenty of style, panache and ruthlessness. He has picked up 44 wickets so far, leading the wicket-taking charts comfortably.

Five best players to pick in OMN vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 1627 points

Bilal Khan (OMN) – 1192 points

K Ali (OMN) – 834 points

J Singh (OMN) – 823 points

Kaleemullah (OMN) – 749 points.

Key stats for OMN vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 599 runs and 36 wickets

Bilal Khan: 44 wickets

K Ali: 299 runs and 27 wickets

J Singh: 613 runs

A Khan: 396 runs.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Green, J Singh, A Khan, C Williams, K Prajapati, Z Maqsood, K Ali, D Wiese, B Khan, Kaleemullah, J Frylinck.

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-Captain: Bilal Khan.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Green, J Singh, A Khan, C Williams, Z Maqsood, K Ali, D Wiese, B Khan, Kaleemullah, J Frylinck, B Scholtz.

Captain: J Singh. Vice-Captain: K Ali.

Edited by Bhargav