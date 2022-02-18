OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 1

Oman will lock horns with Nepal in the first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday.

Both teams last met in the recently concluded Oman quadrangular T20I series, where Nepal handed Oman a six-wicket defeat. Nepal had a disappointing tournament as they managed to win only one of their three matches and finished last in the points table. Oman, on the other hand, finished third, winning one out of their three games.

OMN vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khawar Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (WK), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (WK), Lokesh Bam, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Sheikh, Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Abhinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya.

Match Details

OMN vs NEP, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 1

Date and Time: 14th February 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium is an absolute belter where bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a healthy total on the board. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165 runs.

Today’s OMN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Sheikh: Sheikh scored 71 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 114.51 in the Oman quadrangular T20I series.

Batters

Gyanendra Malla: Malla is a reliable top-order batter who could trouble the Omani bowlers. He scored 40 runs in three Oman quadrangular T20I series matches.

Jatinder Singh: Singh is a hard-hitting batter who scored 37 runs in three Oman quadrangular T20I series matches at a strike rate of 112.12.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood: Maqsood can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance. He scored 50 runs in two Oman quadrangular T20I series matches.

Dipendra Singh Airee: Airee finished as Nepal's the top run-scorer and top wicket-taker in the Oman quadrangular T20I series. He smashed 142 runs and also scalped four wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Lamichhane will lead Nepal's bowling attack on Friday. He scalped three wickets in as many Oman quadrangular T20I series matches at an economy rate of 6.00.

Bilal Khan: Khan didn't perform well in the Oman quadrangular T20I series, but his wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP)

Asif Sheikh (NEP)

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

Important Stats for OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.16

Jatinder Singh: 37 runs in 3 matches; SR - 112.12

Dipendra Singh Airee: 142 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 122.41 and ER - 5.50

Asif Sheikh: 71 runs in 3 matches; SR - 114.51

Zeeshan Maqsood: 50 runs in 2 matches; SR - 100.00

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kaleemullah, Kamal Singh Airee.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Dipendra Singh Airee.

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asif Sheikh, Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh Airee.

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee. Vice-captain: Jatinder Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar