OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match Playoff

Oman (OMN) will be up against Nepal (NEP) in the third playoff match of T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on Thursday, February 24, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Almerat.

Nepal's performance was outstanding, but they were unable to advance to the final. They topped the Group A points table by winning all three of their league games. Nepal will now hope to finish third with a win over Oman.

Oman are the second-best team in Group A, with only one loss to Nepal in three matches. They will take on Nepal with the intention of settling the result from their last match.

OMN vs PHI Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Khawar Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Khurram Nawaz, Naseem Khushi(w), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Lokesh Bam, Aasif Sheikh(w), Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Jitendra Mukhiya, Kamal Singh Airee, Bibek Yadav

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2022.

Date and Time: February 24, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Almerat.

Pitch Report

The wicket appears to be a batting track given the recent games played here. Full runs are possible to get if the batters try well, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 170 could be considered a par score at this venue.

Today's OMN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Sheikh: His performance has been disappointing thus far, but a good innings in this crucial match can be expected.

Batters

Kushal Bhurtel: Kushal has done exceptionally well for his side. He has scored 150 runs in four games at an average of 37.5, including a century. Bhurtel could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Dipendra Singh Airee: Dipendra is a terrific all-rounder in this format. He has smashed 159 runs at an average of 39.75 and has also scalped three wickets in four matches. Dipendra could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep is one of the best bowlers in this format. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 7.22 in his last four games. Lamichhane could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

3 best players to pick in OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Abhinash Bohara (NEP): 212 points

Kashyapkumar Prajapati (OMN): 154 points

Kamal Singh Airee (NEP): 174 points

Key stats for OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 106 runs and two wickets in four games; batting average: 26.50

Khawal Ali - 17 runs and eight wickets in four games; bowling average: 9.75.

Kaleemullah - 13 runs and five wickets in four games; bowling average: 15.20.

Fayyaz Butt - Six wickets in four games; bowling average: 13.86.

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

OMN vs NEP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aasif Sheikh, Jatinder Singh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kashyap Prajapati, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dipendra Singh Airee, Khawar Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane.

OMN vs NEP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aasif Sheikh, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dipendra Singh Airee, Khawar Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee