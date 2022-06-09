OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

Nepal (NEP) is set to face Oman (OMN) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Pearland, Texas on Thursday, 9 June.

Oman didn't have the best of outings against USA in their previous game, losing by a margin of 114 runs. However, they have a strong roster and will look to return to winning ways today. Nepal, meanwhile, have a youthful roster and will bank on their bowling attack. Oman will start as the clear favourites owing to their superior batting prowess. But with Sandeep Lamichhane in the opposition ranks, the Omanis have their task cut out.

OMN vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Shoaib Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan.

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari, KC Karan, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (wk) and Sagar Dhakal.

Match Details

OMN vs NEP, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 9th June 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas is a good one to bat on despite some early help available for the pacers. The track should ease out as the match progresses with a change of pace being crucial. There should be some turn available for the spinners, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first and put on a big score, with 270 being par at the venue.

Today’s OMN vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aasif Sheikh: Aasif Sheikh is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who is yet to have a breakout season. He has shown glimpses of his talent in the shortest format, with his ability to take on the pacers being key. With Naseem Khushi slated to bat lower down the order, Sheikh stands out as the best option from the wicketkeeping department.

Batter

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh is one of the best batters on the Associate circuit, with the Omani opener known for his knack for scoring big runs. He has been in good form over the last year or so, often coming up with blistering knocks in the powerplay overs. With the conditions also likely to suit him early on, Jatinder is a good addition to your OMN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan Maqsood has been in fine form over the last few seasons, impressing with both the bat and ball. While he is key in the middle overs with the ball, Maqsood's batting prowess alone could earn him a spot in this Dream11 team. With his all-round skills bound to come into play, Maqsood could be backed to come good today.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is Nepal's best bet with the ball, with his record speaking for itself. The leggie's variations and experience of playing in almost every franchise league in the world holds him in good stead. With the spinner boasting a decent record against a right-hander heavy Omani outfit as well, he is a must-have in your OMN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Paudel (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Important stats for OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan - 69 wickets in 32 ODI matches, Average: 18.54

Kashyap Prajapati - 492 runs in 18 ODI matches, Average: 28.94

Sandeep Lamichhane - 50 wickets in 22 ODI matches, Average: 14.92

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aasif Sheikh, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Kushal Bhurtel, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bilal Khan, Sompal Kami and Fayyaz Butt.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Rohit Kumar Paudel.

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aasif Sheikh, Jatinder Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bilal Khan, Sompal Kami and Kaleemullah.

Captain: Jatinder Singh. Vice-captain: Dipendra Singh Airee.

