OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, Match 2

Oman will take on Nepal in the second match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

Oman is arriving for this series after playing three matches against UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup League. They lost two of those matches while one finished in a tie. Oman will have the advantage of knowing the home conditions well. Nepal will be playing their first game under the captaincy of star spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. They last featured in an ODI match against Oman in September 2021.

OMN vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Jitendra Mukhiya

Match Details

OMN vs NEP, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 11th February, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. Bowlers will find it difficult to keep their bearings.

Today’s OMN vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Sheikh will be a great choice for the wicket-keeper position. He made his debut for Nepal against Netherlands in April 2021. He has scored 154 runs across five T20Is.

Batters

Gyanendra Malla is a dominant batter for Nepal. He will be hoping to have a strong performance. He has amassed 673 runs in 32 T20I appearances at an average of 24.03 and a strike rate of 126.98.

Jatinder Singh is arguably the most impressive cricketer from the Oman camp. He has 810 runs in 31 T20Is at an average of 30. He has notched up four half-centuries.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood is the captain of Oman and was recently named as the ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year. Maqsood has scored 593 runs in 34 T20Is at an average of 24.70 and strike rate of 110.63. He has also scalped 23 wickets at an economy rate of 6.70. He will prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Bilal Khan will be expected to wreak havoc with the ball. He has picked up 56 wickets in 38 T20Is at an average of 15.67 and an economy rate of 6.59.

Newly appointed captain Sandeep Lamichhane is Nepal’s highest wicket-taker and has plenty of experience in franchise T20 leagues all over the world. The spin bowler has collected 47 wickets in 26 T20Is at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 6.86.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Gyanendra Malla (NEP)

Bilal Khan (OMN)

Important Stats for OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 593 runs and 23 wickets in T20I career

Sandeep Lamichhane: 47 wickets in T20I career

Jatinder Singh: 810 runs in T20I career

Bilal Khan: 56 wickets in T20I career

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Kushal Bhurtel, Ayaan Khan, Kushal Malla, Bilal Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood, Vice-Captain: Jatinder Singh

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Kushal Malla, Bilal Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Karan KC, Khawar Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane, Vice-Captain: Bilal Khan

Edited by Diptanil Roy