OMN vs PHI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 12

Oman (OMN) will be up against the Philippines (PHI) in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on Friday, February 21, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Almerat.

Oman are third in the points table with one win and one loss, with their only win coming from beating Canada by nine wickets. The Philippines are still looking for their first win as they have lost their last two matches.

OMN vs PHI Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Sandeep Goud, Aamir Kaleem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Khurram Nawaz

PHI XI

Jonathan Hill (c), Daniel Smith, Jatinder Singh/Kapil Kumar, Henry Tyler, Jordan Alegre, Jean Miguel Podosky, Richard Goodwin, Grant Russ (wk), Muzammil Shahzad, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Huzaifa Mohammed

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Philippines, T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2022.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Almerat.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket has favored the batters. However, the pacers have been able to find movement with the new ball. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Today's OMN vs PHI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Naseem Kushi: He has scored 24 runs in his last two games at an average of 12.00. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Kashyapkumar Prajapati: Kashyapkumar has been sensational in the previous game, scoring 74 runs at a strike rate of 132.14. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan is a terrific all-rounder in this format. He smashed 78 runs at an average of 34.00 and has also scalped four wickets in two matches. He could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Fayyaz Butt: Fayyaz is a genuine wicket-taker for his side. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 9.34 in his last two games.

Three best players to pick in OMN vs PHI Dream11 prediction team

Naseem Khushi (OMN).

Kaleemullah (OMN).

Bilal Khan (OMN).

Key stats for OMN vs OHI Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 78 runs and two wickets in two games; batting average: 34.00.

Daniel Smith - 55 runs and one wicket in two games; batting average: 27.5.

Kashyapkumar Prajapati - 74 runs in two games; batting average: 37.00.

Fayyaz Butt - Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 22.10.

OMN vs PHI Dream11 Prediction

OMN vs PHI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Richard Goodwin, Kashyap Prajapati, Jordan Alegre, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Daniel Smith, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Gurbhupinder Chohan

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-captain: Daniel Smith.

OMN vs PHI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Russ, Jatinder Singh, Richard Goodwin, Kashyap Prajapati, Jordan Alegre, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Daniel Smith, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-captain: Bilal Khan.

