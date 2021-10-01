OMN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Oman will lock horns against Papua New Guinea in the 47th match of the ICC Men's CWC League 2 on 1st October. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Oman will play host to this game.

Oman are in terrific form as they stand in first position having won twelve of their sixteen One-Day Internationals. However, they lost their most recent encounter against Scotland by 18 runs and will be aiming to get back on track with a win.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, have struggled to get over the line as they stand in the last position without a single win. They will be looking forward to playing their best and registering their first win of the tournament.

OMN vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

Oman

Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Suraj Kumar, Naseem Khushi (WK), Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Ayan Khan.

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Gaudi Toka, Jason Kila, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper.

Match Details

Match: OMN vs PNG, ICC Men's CWC League 2.

Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 04:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Oman.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is batting friendly, with teams having consistently amassed huge totals in the CWC League. Pacers may get some movement, but the ball comes nicely onto the bat, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots. In the last three matches, the average score has been around 250.

The team winning the toss would opt to field first.

Today’s OMN vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suraj Kumar: Suraj will be a good option in the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 283 runs in this tournament so far.

Batsmen

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder has performed well in this tournament, scoring 426 runs. He will be looking forward to continuing his form in this match.

Lega Siaka: Siaka has been in good touch with the bat. He will be a decent option in the batting section.

All-rounder

Zeeshan Maqsood: Maqsood is the most consistent performer in this tournament. He has scored 412 runs while also grabbing 27 wickets and is a must-pick for your OMN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Aqib Ilyas: Ilyas is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. He is the tournament's top scorer with 677 runs and also has 16 wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Bilal Khan: Bilal stands third in the list for most wickets with 26 scalps under his belt. He is an excellent pick in the bowling section.

Chad Soper: Soper has scored 96 runs and also picked five wickets in the last three matches. He can be a crucial player in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 1052 points

Aqib Ilyas - 890 points

Bilal Khan - 641 points

Jatinder Singh - 523 points

Ayaan Khan - 507 points

Important stats for OMN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh - 16 matches, 426 runs.

Zeeshan Maqsood - 16 matches, 412 runs & 27 wickets.

Aqib Ilyas - 12 matches, 677 runs & 16 wickets.

Chad Soper - 10 matches, 189 runs & 11 wickets.

Assad Valla - 11 matches, 441 runs.

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Kumar, Lega Siaka, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Assad Vala, Norman Vanua, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Bilal Khan, Chad Soper, Kaleemullah.

Captain: Aqib Ilyas | Vice-Captain: Chad Soper

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suraj Kumar, Naseem Kushi, Lega Siaka, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Assad Vala, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Bilal Khan, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood | Vice-Captain: Jatinder Singh

