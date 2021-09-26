OMN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 44

Oman (OMN) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the 44th match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Cartama on Friday.

Oman have been in excellent form in the tournament, having won 11 of their 14 matches so far. They will undoubtedly start as favorites against Papua New Guinea, who have lost all eight of their matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

OMN vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Pruthvikumar Macchie, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan

PNG XI

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Jason Kila, Sese Bau, Chad Soper, Damien Ravu.

Match Details

OMN vs PNG, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 44

Date and Time: 26th September, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The surface at Cartama Oval is a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. While the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the run-flow in check and pick up wickets.

Today’s OMN vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the wicketkeeping gloves, few players are better than S Kumar. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter makes him a convincing choice for your fantasy team.

Batsman

J Singh is known to bide his time in the middle before unleashing the big shots. But once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. Gomes, who played a brilliant 42-run knock against the USA in the last match, also scored a century against Nepal earlier in the competition.

All-rounders

All-rounders are crucial in this format and Z Maqsood has been at the top of his game lately. Not having him as your OMN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team multiplier choice could turn out to be a costly mistake. He has amassed 109 runs and picked up 22 wickets for Oman in the competition.

K Ali is another great all-rounder who could help you fetch healthy points in today's game.

Bowler

B Khan has been in excellent form, having picked up seven wickets in the last four matches. He is once again expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 831 points

B Khan (OMN) – 599 points

J Singh (OMN) – 435 points

A Khan (OMN) – 304 points

K Ali (OMN) – 296 points

Important stats for OMN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 109 runs and 22 wickets

C Soper: 8 wickets

A Vala: 356 runs

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, T Ura, J Singh, A Khan, L Siaka, Z Maqsood, K Ali, A Vala, B Khan, Kaleemullah, C Soper

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-captain: B Khan

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, J Singh, A Khan, L Siaka, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, A Vala, B Khan, Kaleemullah, C Soper, N Pokana

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: A Ilyas

Edited by Samya Majumdar