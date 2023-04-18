OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Men’s ODI Premier Cup - April 19th, 2023  

Oman (OMN) and Qatar (QAT) are set to face off in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 on Wednesday, April 19. The OMN vs QAT match will take place at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Oman will go into the match as clear favorites as Qatar are yet to make their debut. Having already played against some of the big boys of world cricket, Oman have garnered quite a lot of experience. Qatar will be looking to gain some valuable experience from the ongoing tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the OMN vs QAT match. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Bilal Khan (OMN) – 8.5 credits

Bilal Khan is someone who can swing the ball both ways and would be an effective pick for the OMN vs QAT match. He had a four-wicket haul in one of the warm-up matches against Bahrain and showed his class. In 36 ODIs, Khan has picked up 76 wickets, with three four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

#2 Jatinder Singh (OMN) – 8.5 credits

Jatinder Singh is one of Oman's most trusted top-order batters. You should pick him in your fantasy teams for the OMN vs QAT match. In 37 ODIs, the right-hander has notched 1098 runs at an average of 31.37, with three centuries and six half-centuries to his name. He is likely to open the batting for Oman.

#1 Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN) – 9 credits

Zeeshan Maqsood of Oman (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Zeeshan Maqsood has been in impressive form for Oman of late. In the warm-up match against Bahrain, he scored 69 runs off 105 balls. Thereafter, he picked up two wickets in another practice match against Nepal.

You should pick Maqsood for the OMN vs QAT match since he is capable of fetching you points with both the bat and the ball.

