OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, Match 4

The fourth match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 will see Oman (OMN) taking on Qatar (QAT) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Wednesday, April 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction.

Oman will start the tournament as the clear favorites owing to a good mix of youth and experience in their ranks. While they will rely on the likes of Jatinder Singh and Bilal Khan to step up, Oman have a resourceful side with ample depth to fall back on.

As for Qatar, they also have a decent roster with some firepower on the batting front. However, they will start as underdogs given their inexperience in this format.

With both sides looking to start their campaign on the right note, a cracker of a contest beckons in Kathmandu.

OMN vs QAT Match Details

Oman and Qatar will lock horns in the fourth match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs QAT, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: April 19th, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Streaming: Fancode

OMN vs QAT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Oman injury/team news

No injury concerns for Oman.

Oman probable playing 11

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah and Ayan Khan.

Qatar injury/team news

No injury concerns for Qatar.

Qatar probable playing 11

Kamran Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan (c&wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Valeed Veetil, Owais Ahmad, Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Buddika and Ikramullah Khan

OMN vs QAT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Naseem Khushi (Last 3 T20I innings, 44 runs)

Naseem Khushi is an explosive batter who has some experience under his belt. Naseem has 313 runs in 22 ODI innings with a strike rate of 110.21.

Although he bats in the lower order, Naseem can be used as a floater and can be backed to have an impact in your OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Khurram Shahzad (Last 3 T20 matches, 57 runs)

Khurram Shahzad has shown glimpses of his ability in his last few outings, scoring 57 runs in three T20Is. Although he was Qatar's first-choice opener in their last multi-nation tournament, Shahzad is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order.

Given the conditions on offer, Shahzad could be a good addition to your OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zeeshan Maqsood (Last 5 T20 matches, 218 runs, 4 wickets)

Zeeshan Maqsood has been in sublime form coming into the game, scoring 218 runs and picking up four wickets in his last five T20I outings. He is also quite experienced at the international level, having scored 981 runs in 34 ODI innings.

Given his all-round utility and form, Zeeshan is a must-have in your OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Nadeem (last 5 T20 matches, 5 wickets)

Mohammed Nadeem has been one of Qatar's go-to bowlers over the last few months, picking up five wickets in his last five matches. Although Nadeem is not capped in ODI cricket, he has a T20I strike rate of 16.91 with the ball, holding him in good stead.

With the conditions also likely to suit his style of bowling, Nadeem is a top pick for your OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team.

OMN vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

Kamran Khan

Kamran Khan is Qatar's best batter with a knack for playing big knocks. He has 526 runs in 17 T20Is, with a strike rate of 142.55 to his credit. With Kamran Khan in decent form coming into the game, he is a decent choice as captain or vice-captain for your OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team.

Kashyap Prajapati

Kashyap Prajapati has had his moments in this format, scoring 625 runs in 21 innings. He has five scores of fifty or more in this format at an average of nearly 30. With Kashyap being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a viable captaincy pick for your OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jatinder Singh 69 runs in last 3 matches Fayyaz Butt 5 wickets in last 5 T20 matches Kamran Khan 50 runs in last 3 matches

OMN vs QAT match expert tips

Bilal Khan is perhaps the best bowler among the Associate players in this format and rightly so. He has a terrific record in this format with 76 wickets in 36 matches at a strike rate of 24.37. With Bilal also boasting an average of under 20 with the ball, he is a fine differential pick for your OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team.

OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Naseem Khushi, M Rizlan

Batters: J Singh, Kamran Khan (vc), K Prajapati, K Shahzad

All-rounders: Z Maqsood (c), A Ilyas, M Tanveer

Bowlers: B Khan, F Butt

Wicketkeepers: I Liyanage, M Rizlan (vc)

Batters: J Singh, Kamran Khan, K Prajapati (c)

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, M Ikramullah

Bowlers: B Khan, F Butt, M Nadeem

