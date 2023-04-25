OMN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 17

Oman (OMN) take on Saudi Arabia (SAU) in the 17th game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday (April 26). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the OMN vs SAU Dream11 prediction.

Oman have had a strong start to their season, winning two games and losing one. They're the team to beat, with players like Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood and Bilal Khan in top form. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, featuring excellent players including Saad Khan, Atif-Ur-Rehman and Ahmed Abdul, are coming off a strong win over Qatar in their previous encounter.

An exciting game is on the cards, with both teams looking to extend their winning runs.

OMN vs SAU Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

The 17th game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Oman and Saudi Arabia will be played on April 26 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 08:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OMN vs SAU, Match 17, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date & Time: April 26, 2023; 08:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

OMN vs SAU Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is well-balanced. With the new ball, pacers are likely to come into play. Spinners could have some turn available, making for an intriguing clash.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 229

Average second innings score: 202

OMN vs SAU Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Oman: W-L-W

Saudi Arabia: L-W-L

OMN vs SAU Probable Playing XIs today

Oman Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Oman Probable Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Saudi Arabia Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI

Mohammed Hisham Shaikh (c), Zain-ul-Abidin, Saad Khan, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Abdul Waheed, Imran Arif, Waqar Ul Hassan, Abdul Manan Ali, Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf

Today’s OMN vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Haseeb Ghafoor (40 runs in two games)

The experienced right-handed batter was imperious against Qatar, scoring 40 runs, and is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Jatinder Singh (132 runs in 3 games, Average: 66.00)

Singh is a seasoned campaigner for Oman and has put up impressive numbers with the bat. He's the competition's seventh-leading run-scorer, scoring 132 runs at an average of 66.00 in three games, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zeeshan Maqsood (93 runs & 6 wickets in three games; E.R: 4.13)

He has been outstanding with both bat and the ball in the tournament. He has scored 93 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.13 in three games, making him an excellent fantasy pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Bilal Khan (Seven wickets in three matches, Average: 24.43)

Khan is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his hard length deliveries make him a more lethal bowler. He has grabbed seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.04 in three games.

OMN vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Ayan Khan

Khan has impressed with his left-arm orthodox bowling performances. He has scored 93 runs and picked up four wickets at an average of 28.550 in three games. Given his chances of bowling middle overs, he's the perfect captaincy option for your fantasy team.

Zain Abidin

Abidin is a top bowler for his team and has shown potential with the bat, too. He has taken four wickets at an average of 21.25 in two games. That makes him a good choice for vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks for OMN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Zain-ul-Abidin

Saad Khan

Kashyap Prajapati

Jatinder Singh

Atif-Ur-Rehman

OMN vs SAU Match Expert Tips

Kashyap Kumar Prajapati is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in the tournament, coming off a 66-run innings with a strike rate of 95.65 against Malaysia in the previous game. He's a must-have fantasy pick.

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League Team

OMN vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Haseeb Ghafoor

Batters: Jatwindar Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, A Waheed

All-rounders: M Nadeem, Zain Ul Abidin, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aayan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, I Ahmed, Atif Ur Rehman

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League Team

OMN vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Haseeb Ghafoor

Batters: Jatwindar Singh, S Goud, A Waheed

All-rounders: M Nadeem, Zain Ul Abidin, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aayan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, I Ahmed, Kaleemullah

