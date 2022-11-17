OMN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 7

Oman (OMN) will be up against Saudi Arabia (SAU) in the seventh match of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OMN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Oman have won one out of their three matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last encounter against Canada by one run.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the points table, having lost as many as three matches. They lost their last match against Bahrain by 53 runs.

OMN vs SAU Match Details

The seventh match of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 will be played on Nov 17 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium in Oman. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs SAU, Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 7

Date and Time: November 17, 2022, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman

OMN vs SAU Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium has been in favor of the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 150

OMN vs SAU Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Oman: L-L-W

Saudi Arabia: L-L-L

OMN vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

OMN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

OMN Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammed Naseem, Samay Shrivastav, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, and Rafiullah.

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SAU Probable Playing 11

Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Abdul Wahid (c), Imran Arif, Hisham Sheikh, I Yousaf, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zain-ul-Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor, Kashif Siddique, and Usman Najeeb.

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Haseeb Ghafoor (3 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 102.70)

Haseeb has scored 70 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 102.70. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Jatinder Singh (3 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 156.41)

Jatinder has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 156.41 for Oman in three matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Zeeshan Maqsood (3 matches, 34 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 136.00 and Economy Rate: 3.64)

Zeeshan is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. In three matches, he has scored 34 runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.64.

Top Bowler pick

Kaleemullah (3 matches, 2 wickets and 6 runs, Economy Rate: 5.73 and Strike Rate: 85.71)

Kaleemullah is a quality bowler who has grabbed two wickets at an economy rate of 5.73. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs on Thursday.

OMN vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 136.00 in three matches, while also picking up two wickets.

Jatinder Singh

Jatinder, who has impressed everyone with his batting skills so far this season, can prove to be a great captaincy option for your fantasy team. He has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 156.41 for Oman in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OMN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Nadeem - 96 runs in 3 matches.

Zeeshan Maqsood - 34 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches.

Bilal Khan - 61 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches.

Mohammed Hisham Sheikh - 66 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches.

KashyapKumar Prajapati - 80 runs in 3 matches.

OMN vs SAU match expert tips

Mohammad Nadeem could prove to be a wise choice as he has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this OMN vs SAU match, click here!

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Oman Desert Quadrangle T20

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Haseeb Ghafoor

Batters: Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Usman Najeeb

All-rounders: Mohammed Hisham Sheikh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Imran Yousaf.

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Oman Desert Quadrangle T20

OMN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Saqib

Batters: Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Usman Najeeb, Kashif Siddique

All-rounders: Mohammed Hisham Sheikh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Atif-Ur-Rehman, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

