OMN vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match – June 25, 2023

In the 16th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Oman and Scotland will take on each other on Sunday, June 25. Scotland have a great chance of qualifying to the Super Sixes. On the other hand, Oman will eye a comeback after being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their last outing,

Here we are looking at the 3 players who could be best picks as captain or vice-captain for the Dream11 Prediction OMN vs SCO scheduled to be played on Sunday.

#3 Richie Berrington (SCO) - 9 Credits

Captain Richie Berrington led from the front in the match against the United Arab Emirates when he scored a fighting 127 off 136 balls. Thanks to him, Scotland posted 282/8 on the board after being asked to bat first. Berrington is currently leading the run-scoring table of Scotland with 137 runs in two matches an at average of 68.50.

His contribution is the middle order will be vital for Scotland and hence, he is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction OMN vs SCO.

#2 Aqib Ilyas (OMN) - 8 Credits

Aqib Ilyas from Oman has already registered two fifties to his name in the tournament in three matches. With 111 runs from three games so far, he is the highest scorer for Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at present.

The middle-order batter is expected to maintain good form and provide solidity to the Oman innings in the upcoming games as well. Aqib Ilyas will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for tomorrow’s Dream11 Prediction OMN vs SCO.

#1 Bilal Khan (OMN) - 9 Credits

In the bowling department, Bilal Khan from Oman can be instrumental. In the last 10 matches, he has claimed 21 wickets at an economy of 5.96. In the ongoing tournament, he has taken four wickets at an average of 20 and an economy of five in the last three games.

Oman won two matches out of three in the tournament so far and the bowling department has contributed immensely. Bilal Khan will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction OMN vs SCO.

