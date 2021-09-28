OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC League 2 One-Day Match

Match number three of the CWC League 2 One-Day Cup will see Oman (OMN) take on Scotland (SCO) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.

Both Scotland and Oman began their campaigns with a thumping win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) last week. Although they will look to sustain their winning start, Oman will start off as the favorites owing to form and home conditions. However, Scotland are a strong team themselves, making for a great contest in Al Amerat.

OMN vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main and Alasdair Evans

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan

Match Details

OMN vs SCO, CWC League-2 One Day 2021

Date and Time: 28th September, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Stadium, Muscat, Oman

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Al Amerat Stadium with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The pacers will be keen to maximize the conditions early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle with spin coming into play in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a great total at this venue.

Today’s OMN vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suraj Kumar: Suraj Kumar scored a brilliant fifty in the lower-middle order against a decent PNG bowling attack. Although he isn't likely to keep wickets for Oman, his batting ability alone should give him the nod over Matt Cross, who isn't a bad option for your OMN vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Kyle Coetzer: Kyle Coetzer showed glimpses of what he is capable of at the top of the order with a decent knock against PNG. He couldn't get going after getting off to a start, something he will look to overcome in this fixture.

All-rounder

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan Maqsood delivered with both the bat and ball in Oman's win against PNG, starring with a four-wicket haul in the middle overs. Maqsood is one of Oman's go-to players in this format and should be a great asset to your OMN vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Watt: Mark Watt didn't pick up a wicket in his previous outing. However, he put in an economical shift against PNG, showcasing what he is capable of doing on sluggish wickets. He should pick up a wicket or two in this match with his form holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN) - 1008 points

Aqib Ilyas (OMN) - 849 points

Calum MacLeod (SCO) - 289 points

Important stats for OMN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 408 runs and 27 wickets in 16 ODIs

Richie Berrington - 1861 runs in 80 ODIs, Average: 26.97

Bilal Khan - 26 wickets in 15 ODIs, Average: 20.08

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, R Berrington, C MacLeod, J Singh, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, M Watt, A Evans, B Khan and Kaleemullah

Captain: K Coetzer. Vice-captain: Z Maqsood

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, G Munsey, C MacLeod, J Singh, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, M Watt, S Sharif, B Khan and Kaleemullah

Captain: C MacLeod. Vice-captain: Z Maqsood

Edited by Samya Majumdar