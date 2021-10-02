OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 48

Oman (OMN) will take on Scotland (SCO) in the 48th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

Oman have had quite an outstanding campaign so far, winning 13 of their 17 matches. They want to conclude their journey with yet another convincing win. Meanwhile, Scotland are in excellent form and have won their last three games on the trot. The last time these two sides faced each other, Scotland came out on top. They have won seven of their 11 matches in the competition.

OMN vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar, Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan

SCO XI

Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum Macleod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans

Match Details

OMN vs SCO, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 48

Date and Time: 2nd October, 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Batting will be difficult on the Al Amerat Cricket Ground surface in the first innings of the match. It is likely to get easier with time and the openers need to be careful with their shot selection. The chasing side have won nine of the 14 games played at the venue

Today’s OMN vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the wicketkeeping gloves, there are few players better than M Cross in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter makes him a convincing choice for your fantasy team.

Batsman

J Singh is known to bide his time in the middle before unleashing the big shots. But once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. He scored 64 runs in the previous match against Scotland.

All-rounders

All-rounders are extremely crucial in the shorter formats of the game and J Singh has been in top form lately. Not having him as your OMN vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team multiplier choice could be a big mistake. He has scored 429 runs at an average of 30.64 and picked up 29 wickets in the tournament.

A Ilyas is another great all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and ball. He is the highest scorer in the league, with 733 runs in 13 games at an average of 66.33. He has also 17 wickets to his name.

Bowler

B Khan’s bowling could prove hard to deal with for the opposition. He’s in excellent form and is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 1150 points

A Ilyas (OMN) – 999 points

B Khan (OMN) – 670 points

J Singh (OMN) – 543 points

K Ali (OMN) – 532 points

Important stats for OMN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 429 runs and 29 wickets

A Ilyas: 733 runs and 17 wickets

K Coetzer: 491 runs

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, J Singh, A Khan, C MacLeod, K Coetzer, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, K Ali, B Khan, Kaleemullah, M Watt

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-captain: A Ilyas

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, J Singh, A Khan, C MacLeod, K Coetzer, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, K Ali, B Khan, Kaleemullah, A Evans

Captain: K Ali. Vice-captain: B Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar

