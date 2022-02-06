OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 Match

Oman (OMN) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a league game of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates chased down 308 with an over to spare in the first game of the series. Oman’s batters fared well, but their bowling turned out to be a touch disappointing. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates will be looking to take confidence from the first game and wrap up the series today.

OMN vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Aamir Kaleem, Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Match Details

OMN vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23

Date & Time: February 6th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners might get some assistance off the surface and might dominate proceedings as the match progresses.

Today’s OMN vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind looked in fine touch in the last game. Coming in to bat at No.3, he smashed 89 off just 93 balls.

Batter

Jatinder Singh smacked a ton in the first game of the series, scoring 106 off 95 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood has been in magnificent form with the ball. He has taken 35 wickets in addition to amassing 522 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23.

Rohan Mustafa has contributed well with both the bat and ball, picking up eight wickets and scoring 107 runs.

Bowler

Bilal Khan, who scalped two wickets in the first game of the series, has picked up a total of 35 wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN): 1475 points

Bilal Khan (OMN): 907 points

Jatinder Singh (OMN): 734 points

Ahmed Raza (UAE): 468 points

Rohan Mustafa (UAE): 392 points

Important stats for OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 522 runs & 35 wickets

Bilal Khan: 35 wickets

Ahmed Raza: 11 wickets

Rohan Mustafa: 107 runs & 8 wickets

OMN vs UAE Dream 11 Prediction (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23)

Dream11 Team for Oman vs United Arab Emirates - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 Match 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Rohan Mustafa, Zeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.

Dream11 Team for Oman vs United Arab Emirates - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 Match 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Junaid Siddique

Captain: Bilal Khan. Vice-captain: Vriitya Aravind.

Edited by Samya Majumdar