OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC League 2 One-Day Match 3

Match number three of the CWC League 2 One-Day Cup 2021 will see Oman take on the USA at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Thursday.

Hosts Oman got off to the perfect start as they beat Nepal in their first encounter. They will look to keep their winning start intact against the USA, who lost their first game in the league. With either side eyeing a win, albeit for different reasons, a cracking game of cricket beckons today.

OMN vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nosthush Kenjige, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Abhishek Paradkar, Elmore Hutchinson and Saurabh Netravalkar (c)

Match Details

OMN vs USA, Match 3

Date & Time: September 16th, 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Oman

Pitch Report

A decent track awaits the two sides with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. There isn't much swing available early on for the pacers, with the batters likely to go on the attack in the powerplay overs. The pitch should slow down as the game progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s OMN vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaskaran Malhotra: Jaskaran Malhotra didn't have the best of games against Nepal earlier in the week. However, he is one of the USA's best players in the middle overs and can be banked upon to deliver some points in your OMN vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh was the star of the show in Oman's win against Nepal as he took their bowling attack to the cleaners. With form on his side and a good idea of the conditions, Singh is a must-have in your OMN vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor had an off-day against Nepal, but he remains a vital asset in the USA squad. Given his all-round ability and experience in the format, he is surely one to watch out for in today's game.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan is one of the best bowlers among non-Test playing nations, with his yorkers being highly-rated. He also has the ability to swing the new ball, making it difficult for the batsmen to get him away in the powerplay overs.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Steven Taylor (USA)

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

Important stats for OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jatinder Singh: 107(62) vs Nepal in the previous game

Bilal Khan: 22 wickets in 11 ODIs, Average: 19.32

Monank Patel: 100(114) vs Nepal in the previous game

OMN vs USA Dream 11 Prediction

OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaskaran Malhotra, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohd Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Saurabh Netravalkar and Nosthush Kenjige

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Steven Taylor

OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Goud, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohd Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Saurabh Netravalkar and Karima Gore

Captain: Steven Taylor. Vice-captain: Jatinder Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar