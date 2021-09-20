OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC League 2 One-Day Match 6

Match number three of the CWC League 2 One-Day Cup 2021 will see Oman take on the USA at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Monday.

The USA and Oman come into this game on the back of similar results in this tournament. Oman have done well in the tournament and will start the game as the clear favorites. However, USA have the resources to get one over Oman, making for a good contest in Al Amerat.

OMN vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Sufyan Mehmood, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nosthush Kenjige, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Kyle Phillip, Elmore Hutchinson and Saurabh Netravalkar (c)

Match Details

OMN vs USA, Match 6

Date & Time: September 20th, 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Oman

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a decent one to bat on, with ample help available for both pacers and spinners. There will be enough movement on offer with the new ball to keep the batters tentative in the early stages. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240 being a potentially match-winning total at the venue.

Today’s OMN vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaskaran Malhotra: Although Jaskaran Malhotra is one of the more explosive players in the USA unit, he hasn't been in the best of form in the last few games. Malhotra also had the ability to keep the scoreboard moving in the middle overs, making him a handy option for the game.

Batsman

Jatinder Singh: Like Jaskaran, Jatinder Singh has also tailed off in the last few games after a whirlwind knock against Nepal. His knack for getting Oman off to a flyer should serve him and his side well, making him a good pick for your OMN vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor is one of the most experienced players in the USA squad, with his all-round ability providing balance to the side. While Taylor's batting form isn't great at the moment, the value he provides as a bowler should give him the nod in this game.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan's ability to swing the new ball and also nail the yorkers in the death overs makes him the perfect white-ball bowler. With conditions also favoring Bilal Khan's skill-set, he is a must-have in your OMN vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Steven Taylor (USA)

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

Important stats for OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jatinder Singh: 107(62) vs Nepal in Match 2

Bilal Khan: 24 wickets in 13 ODIs, Average: 20.54

Saurabh Netravalkar: 3 for 39 vs Oman in Match 3

OMN vs USA Dream 11 Prediction

OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, J Malhotra, S Taylor, J Singh, N Patel, Z Maqsood, E Hutchinson, M Nadeem, S Netravalkar, B Khan and Kaleemullah

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-captain: S Netravalkar

OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, J Malhotra, S Taylor, J Singh, N Patel, Z Maqsood, E Hutchinson, M Nadeem, S Netravalkar, B Khan and N Kenjige

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-captain: N Patel

Edited by Samya Majumdar