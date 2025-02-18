OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 54

The 54th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Oman (OMN) squaring off against United States of America (USA) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Tuesday, February 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Oman have won eight of their last fifteen matches. They won their last match against Namibia by 2 wickets. The United States of America, on the other hand, have won ten of their last fifteen matches of the tournament. They won their last match against the USA by 70 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 7 head-to-head matches. Oman have won 6 matches while the United States of America have won only one match.

OMN vs USA Match Details

The 54th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on February 18 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs USA, 54th Match

Date and Time: 18th February 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

OMN vs USA Form Guide

OMN - Won 8 of their last 15 matches

USA - Won 10 of their last 15 matches

OMN vs USA Probable Playing XI

OMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Wasim Ali, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Sufyan Mehmood, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Smit Patel (wk), Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

OMN vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Patel

M Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 620 runs in the last fifteen matches. A Gous is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Mukkamalla

J Singh and S Mukkamalla are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Mukkamalla is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 452 runs in the last eleven matches. A Jones is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Kumar

H Singh and M Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Kumar will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 16 wickets and smashed 434 runs in the last thirteen matches. A Kaleem is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kenjige and S Ahmad. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Ahmad has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 27 wickets and smashed 88 runs in the last ten matches. S Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's match.

OMN vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kumar

M Kumar is the most crucial pick from the United States of America as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 16 wickets and smashed 434 runs in the last thirteen matches.

S Ahmad

S Ahmad is one of the most crucial picks from the Oman squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 27 wickets and smashed 88 runs in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for OMN vs USA, 54th Match

S Ahmad

M Kumar

A Gous

N Kenjige

A Kaleem

Oman vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Oman vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Patel, A Gous

Batters: S Mukkamalla, J Singh

All-rounders: H Singh, M Kumar, A Kaleem

Bowlers: N Kenjige, S Netravalkar, S Ahmad, S Shrivastava

Oman vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #

Wicket-keeper: A Gous

Batters: S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: M Kumar, S Bukkapatnam, A Kaleem, H Singh

Bowlers: N Kenjige, S Netravalkar, S Ahmad, J Singh, S Shrivastava

