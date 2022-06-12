OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 88

Oman will take on USA in the 88th match of the ICC CWC League-2 One-Day at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Sunday.

The two sides will be meeting each other for the second time in the competition. The last time they collided, USA won the match by 114 runs as Oman failed to chase their target of 324 runs.

Following the loss, however, Oman bounced back quickly with a win over Nepal. They are currently on top of the table with 20 wins and 12 defeats. USA, meanwhile, are fourth in the table as things stand and have won 10 of their 21 league matches so far.

OMN vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem

USA XI

Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Rusty Theron, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

Match Details

OMN vs AUT, ICC CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 88

Date and Time: 12th June, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to be neutral and both batters and bowlers will probably find assistance. Spinners could prove to be decisive in the middle overs.

Today’s OMN vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Patel is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be looking forward to scoring plenty of runs here.

Batters

J Singh is a dependable top-order batter for Oman, who has been in good form. He has scored 1008 runs from the 37 matches so far.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood is an outstanding all-rounder who has been on top of his game and will be looking to assert himself here. He has scored 882 runs and has also picked up 43 wickets from 35 matches. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Ali is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 620 runs and has also scalped 40 wickets.

Bowlers

B Khan has been an integral player for Oman and has gotten regular breakthroughs for them. He has picked up 73 wickets from 36 matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 2247 points

B Khan (OMN) – 2133 points

K Ali (OMN) – 1643 points

J Singh (OMN) – 1342 points

S Netravalkar (USA) – 1245 points

Important stats for OMN vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 882 runs and 43 wickets

B Khan: 73 wickets

K Ali: 620 runs and 40 wickets

J Singh: 1008 runs

S Netravalkar: 36 wickets

OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, J Singh, A Khan, A Jones, Z Maqsood, K Ali, S Taylor, B Khan, S Netravalkar, Kaleemullah, R Theron

Captain: Z Maqsood, Vice-Captain: K Ali

OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, J Singh, A Khan, K Prajapati, A Jones, Z Maqsood, K Ali, S Taylor, B Khan, S Netravalkar, Kaleemullah

Captain: B Khan, Vice-Captain: J Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far