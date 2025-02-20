OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for USA tour of Oman, Match 1

The 1st match of the USA tour of Oman will see Oman (OMN) squaring off against United States of America (USA) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Thursday, February 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Oman recently played the Men's T20I Gulf Championship, in which they won only two of their five matches. They also lost their last T20I series by 2-1 to Netherlands. USA, on the other hand, lost their last T20I series to Nepal by 3-0. They lost the last match by a massive margin of 8 wickets.

These two teams have only played one head-to-head match. USA won that match by 30 runs.

OMN vs USA Match Details

The 1st match of the USA tour of Oman will be played on February 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs USA, 1st Match

Date and Time: 20th February 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings.

OMN vs USA Form Guide

OMN - Will be playing their first match

USA - Will be playing their first match

OMN vs USA Probable Playing XI

OMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jatinder Singh (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza (wk), Muhammed Imran, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Jones (c), Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Harmeet Singh, Andries Gous (wk), Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige

OMN vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Gous

A Gous is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise cricket matches. M Patel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Singh

J Singh and A Jones are the two best batters picks for today's Dream11 team. J Singh is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. S Taylor is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Kumar

A Kaleem and M Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Kumar will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. H Singh is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kenjige and S Ahmad. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Ahmad has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. S Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's match.

OMN vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kumar

M Kumar is the most crucial pick from the United States of America as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

A Kaleem

A Kaleem is one of the most crucial picks from the Oman squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs.

5 Must-Picks for OMN vs USA, 1st Match

S Ahmad

M Kumar

A Gous

N Kenjige

A Kaleem

Oman vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Oman vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Patel, A Gous

Batters: A Jones, J Singh

All-rounders: H Singh, M Kumar, A Kaleem, J Ramanandi

Bowlers: N Kenjige, S Netravalkar, S Ahmad

Oman vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Gous

Batters: A Jones, S Taylor

All-rounders: H Singh, M Kumar, A Kaleem, J Ramanandi

Bowlers: N Kenjige, S Netravalkar, S Ahmad, J Odedra

