OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for USA tour of Oman, Match 3

The 3rd match of the USA tour of Oman will see Oman (OMN) squaring off against United States of America (USA) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Sunday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

USA have already won the series as they won both of the last two matches. They won the 2nd T20I match against Oman by 4 wickets. They won the 1st T20I match by 7 wickets. USA chased the target of 141 runs in just 19.3 overs.

These two teams have played three head-to-head matches. USA have won all the matches.

OMN vs USA Match Details

The 3rd match of the USA tour of Oman will be played on February 23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs USA, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 23rd February 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The 2nd T20I match between Oman and USA was at this venue. A total of 283 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

OMN vs USA Form Guide

OMN - L L

USA - W W

OMN vs USA Probable Playing XI

OMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jatinder Singh (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza (wk), Muhammed Imran, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Jones (c), Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Harmeet Singh, Andries Gous (wk), Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige

OMN vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Patel

M Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He has smashed 100 runs in the last two matches. V Shukla is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Mukkamalla

J Singh and S Mukkamalla are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Mukkamalla is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He smashed 100 runs in just 48 balls in the first match. A Jones is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Kaleem

A Kaleem and M Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Kaleem will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 99 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. M Imran Ali is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Mehmood and S Ahmad. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Ahmad has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. Ali Khan is another good bowler for today's match.

OMN vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mukkamalla

S Mukkamalla is the most crucial pick from the United States of America as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He smashed 100 runs in just 48 balls in the first match.

A Kaleem

A Kaleem is one of the most crucial picks from the Oman squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 99 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for OMN vs USA, 3rd Match

S Ahmad

J Singh

M Patel

S Mukkamalla

A Kaleem

Oman vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Oman vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Patel, V Shukla

Batters: A Jones, J Singh, S Mukkamalla, S Taylor

All-rounders: M Kumar, A Kaleem

Bowlers: S Mehmood, Ali Khan, S Ahmad

Oman vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Patel

Batters: A Jones, J Singh, S Mukkamalla, S Krishnamurthy

All-rounders: A Kaleem

Bowlers: S Mehmood, Ali Khan, S Ahmad, I Muhammad, A Sheikh

