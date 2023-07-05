OMN vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Super Sixes Match 7

Oman (OMN) will be facing off against West Indies (WI) in the seventh match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, July 5.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs WI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both Oman and West Indies have no further shot at qualifying for the World Cup 2023 in India. These two teams are currently at the bottom of the point table in the Super Six stage and will be fighting for their honor in this match.

OMN vs WI Match Details

The seventh match of the Super Six Stage of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will be played on July 5 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match will commence at 12:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OMN vs WI, Seventh Match of Super Six, ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

OMN vs WI Probable Playing XIs

OMN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

OMN Probable Playing XIs

Suraj Kumar (wk), Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, J Singh, S Goud, A Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, and Kaleemullah.

WI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

WI Probable Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (c and wk), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Romaria Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, and Kevin Sinclair.

OMN vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been in great form in this tournament. He has notched two centuries and looks like a good pick from the category along with the West Indies skipper Shai Hope.

Batter - Kashyap Prajapati

Kashyap Prajapati has been in good form and is the biggest positive of the Oman batting in this tournament. He will be the best choice from this section for this match.

All-rounder - Ayan Khan

Ayan Khan has been pretty consistent with the bat in the tournament. He can also contribute with the ball and that makes him a crucial choice from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan has been amongst the wickets in this tournament. His general knack to pick up wickets in each match makes him a great choice from the bowlers' section for this match.

OMN vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been in brilliant form throughout the tournament. But his inconsistency is something that makes him a risky choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Shai Hope

The West Indian skipper has been in great batting touch in this World Cup Qualifier. Shai Hope is probably the safest bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for OMN vs WI, Super Six Match 7

Shai Hope

Nicholas Pooran

Kashyap Prajapati

Bilal Khan

Ayaan Khan

OMN vs WI Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for the new ball bowlers. But as the game goes by, the batters will dominate the proceedings. Stress on middle-order batters and new-ball bowlers while choosing the fantasy teams will be beneficial.

OMN vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Super Six Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope

Batters: Brandon Kings, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Bilal Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Fayyaz Butt

OMN vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Super Six Match 7, Grand League Team

