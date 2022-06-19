OMN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 10

Oman Women (OMN-W) will take on Qatar Women (QAT-W) in the 10th match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Sunday at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Oman Women's last match was abandoned due to rain, while Qatar Women lost their most recent match to Malaysia Women by 10 wickets. The head-to-head record and current form favor Oman Women, who have played exceptionally well in recent matches.

Qatar Women will give it their all to win the match, but Oman Women are a strong opponent and are expected to come through.

OMN-W vs QAT-W Probable Playing XI

OMN-W Playing XI

Sakshi Shetty (wk), Vaishali Jesrani (c), Fiza, Alifiya Sayed, Saya Channa, Priyanka Mendonca, Amanda Dcosta, Sani Zehra, Sameera Khan, Nikhitha Jagdish, Bhakti Shetty

QAT-W Playing XI

Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Aysha (c), Shahreen Bahadur, Shrutiben Rana, Saachi Dhadwal, Aleena Khan, Sarrinah Ahmed, Angeline Mare, Rochelle Quyn, Khadija Imtiaz, Hiral Agarwal

Match Details

OMN-W vs QAT-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers.

Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch is likely not to change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

OMN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shetty, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Qatar Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

F Javed and S Dhadwal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Nawab is another good pick for today's Dream11 team as she has performed exceptionally well in recent international matches.

All-rounders

Aysha and A Dcosta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Channa is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Angeline and B Shetty. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. S Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in OMN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 prediction team

A Dcosta (OMN-W)

Aysha (QAT-W)

S Channa (OMN-W)

Oman Women vs Qatar Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Shetty, F Javed, S Dhadwal, S Nawab, A Dcosta, Aysha, A Khan, S Channa, S Khan, Angeline, B Shetty

Captain: A Dcosta Vice Captain: Aysha

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Bano, F Javed, S Dhadwal, A Asif, A Dcosta, Aysha, A Khan, S Channa, S Khan, Angeline, B Shetty

Captain: A Dcosta Vice Captain: S Channa

